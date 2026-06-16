Mumbai Monsoon Latest Update: Will Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati witness rain today? IMD issues yellow alert

The weather department has placed Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai districts under a yellow heat alert, with temperatures expected to rise.





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IMD Mumbai Rain Update (PTI)





Mumbai: The meteorological department has issued warnings for both heat and rain as the weather pattern across Maharashtra has changed once again. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions for 17 districts across the state, while five districts are likely to experience thunderstorms and rainfall. As a result, some regions may witness intense heat, while others could experience stormy weather accompanied by rain.

Authorities have issued a dual warning of both heat and rain for the Konkan region. The weather department has placed Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai districts under a yellow heat alert, with temperatures expected to rise. Meanwhile, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts have been issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rainfall.

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Across Maharashtra, a combination of high temperatures, cloudy skies, and occasional thunderstorms with rain is expected to continue over the next few days.

Weather Update: Here are some of the key details

Authorities have issued a dual warning of both heat and rain for the Konkan region.

The weather department has placed Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai districts under a yellow heat alert

Raigad and Ratnagiri districts have been issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rainfall.

The heat warning remains in effect for the districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Nashik in North Maharashtra.

The impact of the heat is expected to be more severe during the afternoon hours.

The Meteorological Department has also forecast light to moderate rainfall in the ghat (hilly) regions of Nashik.

A yellow alert for heatwave conditions has also been issued for the districts of Akola, Amravati, and Yavatmal in the Vidarbha region.

According to the weather department, hot and dry weather is likely to persist in these areas.

Western Maharashtra

The Weather Department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions for the districts of Sangli and Solapur in Western Maharashtra. On the other hand, a yellow alert for rainfall has been issued for Pune and Satara. These districts are likely to witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Although no alert has been issued for Kolhapur district, there is a possibility of light showers at a few places.

Marathwada

A heatwave is likely to affect the districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, and Dharashiv in the Marathwada region. Authorities have advised residents to exercise caution while stepping outdoors during the afternoon hours due to the intense heat.

Although no weather alert has been issued for Parbhani, Hingoli, and Nanded districts, light rainfall is expected at isolated places.

Residents have been advised to take precautions to protect their health, while farmers are urged to plan agricultural activities based on weather forecasts. Authorities have also appealed to farmers to undertake sowing only after consulting the advisory issued by the Agriculture Department.