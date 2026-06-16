Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, THIS Indian women’s cricketer named in TIMES list

Indian cricket reached yet another high after women’s team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana got named in the prestigious TIME 100 Most Influential People in Sports list for 2026. This is history in itself as no other Indian athlete has been included.

Notably, cricket icons Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and current Indian Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill did not make the cut this year. Smriti Mandhana is the only Indian representation, making it a special occasion for Indian women’s cricket amid the on-going ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England.

The TIME’s list hails and honors individuals who made a significant impact on and off the field.

The magazine highlighted her leadership in the Women’s Premier League, where she captains the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Under her captaincy, RCB won the WPL title in 2024 and 2026, which further helped in the upliftment of the women’s game to a whole new level in India and attracted massive television viewership.

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TIME also noted how she has become a role model for young girls across India who want to play professional sports.

Smriti Mandhana features on the list alongside some of the biggest names in global sport, including tennis legend Novak Djokovic, Formula One driver Max Verstappen, rugby star Antoine Dupont, and track sensations Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Noah Lyles. Footballers like Aitana Bonmati and Lauren James were also named.

Questions over Smriti Mandhana’s form lingered ahead of the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as the opening batter endured a lean patch during India’s preparation in the WT20I series and warm-up matches in England.

But she responded and scored a welcome half-century in the all important Indo-Pak clash at the WT20I World Cup at Edgbaston. After early top-order collapses, Smriti Mandhana smashed a fluent 68 off 44 balls including 9 fours and 2 sixes. Her match half-century helped India post a commanding 170 for 6, setting up a comprehensive 64-run victory to kickstart their World Cup campaign in style.