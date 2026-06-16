Peddi box office collection day 13 Ram Charans movie records its lowest figure in the second week earns Rs

Peddi faced its crucial second Monday test at the box office. As is typical for big-budget releases entering their second week, the film experienced a drop in weekday numbers, shifting into single-digit daily earnings.





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Peddi (PC: Twitter)





Ram Charan’s Peddi has maintained a solid hold at the box office since its release. Despite entering its second week, the sports drama continues to draw audiences across key regions. Strong word of mouth and steady occupancy have helped the film remain one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year 2026. As the movie completes nearly two weeks in cinemas, all eyes are now on its day 13 performance and whether it can continue its impressive run.

Peddi box office collection day 12

Peddi witnessed the usual weekday drop on its 12th day but still managed to post respectable numbers. Sacnilk reported, “On Day 12, Peddi collected a net of Rs 4.10 crore which represents a 55.4% drop from the previous day, taking its total India net collection to approximately Rs 220 crore.” Although collections slowed compared to the weekend, the film continued to record decent occupancy.

Overall occupancy is 24.4%, with shifting percent throughout the day: 15.8% in the morning, 23.3% in the afternoon, 24% in the evening, and 22.6% at night.

Peddi box office collection day 13 prediction

Based on the film’s current trend, Peddi is expected to collect between Rs 3 to 4 crore net in India on day 13. Tuesday collections are generally similar to or slightly lower than Monday figures. If evening and night shows perform well, the final day 13 figure could comfortably remain above the Rs 3 crore mark.

Peddi day wise box office collection

Day 0 – Rs 18.50 crore

Day 1 – Rs 51.00 crore

Day 2 – Rs 26.90 crore

Day 3 – Rs 29.10 crore

Day 4 – Rs 32.15 crore

Day 5 – Rs 12.35 crore

Day 6 – Rs 9.70 crore

Day 7 – Rs 7.55 crore

Day 8 – Rs 6.30 crore

Day 9 – Rs 5.15 crore

Day 10 – Rs 8.10 crore

Day 11 – Rs 9.20 crore

Day 12 – Rs 4.10 crore

Day 13 – Rs 0.03 crore

Total – Rs 220.10 crore

Peddi worldwide box office performance

Peddi has already emerged as one of the blockbuster movies of 2026. After completing 12 days in theatres, “Peddi has achieved worldwide collections of Rs 312.81 crore (India Gross: Rs 260.96 crore, Overseas: Rs 51.85 crore) in gross collections and Rs 220.10 crore in net collections”, reported Sacnilk.

Strong support from Telugu audiences and steady overseas earnings have played a key role in this achievement. Peddi continues to enjoy a successful run at the box office, even as it enters its second week. With steady collections and positive audience response, the film is expected to maintain good momentum in the coming days too.