PM Modi to participate in G7 Summit in France today amid US-Iran peace deal reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the G7 Summit in France to champion the Global South and hold critical talks with Donald Trump amid a historic US-Iran peace breakthrough.





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New Delhi: In a historic development for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Evian, France on a two-day visit to participate in the G7 Summit. Marking the third and final leg of his two-nation tour, PM Modi will participate in a working session on the theme, “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity.” The visit is significant as French President Emmanuel Macron will formally welcome the Prime Minister upon his arrival in the European country. Here are all the details you need to know about PM Modi’s participate in the G7 Summit and related bilateral meetings.

PM Modi to participate in G7 Summit in France: All details

The session will bring together leaders of G7 countries, partner nations, and representatives of key international institutions, including the World Bank and the African Development Bank. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening international cooperation, addressing global economic challenges, and promoting sustainable development.

Bilateral meetings of PM Modi in France

On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He is also expected to meet US President Donald Trump. Later, the Prime Minister will attend a gala dinner hosted by President Macron.

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Why India’s participation in the G7 Summit is historic?

PM Modi is visiting the French city at the invitation of President Macron. India’s participation in the G7 Summit reflects its growing influence in global affairs and its increasing role in shaping discussions on major international issues. This year marks India’s 13th participation in the G7 and PM Modi’s seventh consecutive attendance at the summit.

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“India’s regular participation at the G7 Summits reflects the increasing recognition of India’s role and contributions in addressing global challenges relating to peace, security, development and environmental sustainability. Also at the G7, the international forums, including the G20 and the Voice of Global South Summit, India has consistently brought to the forefront the priorities, concerns and developmental aspirations of the Global South,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies)