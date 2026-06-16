Rs 370 biryani controversy: Munawar Faruqui supports Pranit More, asks trollers 'Bus karo...'

As the Rs 370 biryani controversy continues to have a lot of social media discussions, Munawar Faruqui has stepped forward with a message urging people to stop the online hate and trolling towards comedian Pranit More.





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370 biryani controversy (PC: Twitter)





The ongoing Rs 370 biryani controversy has sparked widespread debate across social media these days. What began as a viral clip from a stand-up comedy show quickly turned into a major online discussion, criticism, legal attention, and more. Amid the growing backlash, comedian Munawar Faruqui has now appealed for restraint, asking people to stop targeting Pranit More online.

Munawar Faruqui urged people to stop trolling Pranit More

Munawar Faruqui addressed the controversy through social media by sharing a video on Instagram, saying that while mistakes may have been made, the level of trolling had gone too far. He acknowledged that the comments made during the viral interaction were inappropriate but stressed that those involved had already faced serious consequences. In one of his recent Instagram stories, he shared a video message and said, “Mujhe lagta hai ab hum sabko tham jana chahiye. Comedian ne bahut galat baat boli, crowd work mein bhi bahut galat baat hui. Us ladki ne bhi jo bola, main usse disagree karta hoon. Unhone jo bola, mujhe sunna pasand nahi hai, lekin ek level hota hai”

According to Munawar, public criticism should have limits, and all the people involved in this matter have been affected way beyond the line. He pointed out that legal action has already been taken and that the people involved have faced damage to their reputation and careers. He further shared, ” FIR ho gayi, job chali gayi, career khatam ho gaya, samaj mein izzat chali gayi, sab ho gaya. Unke saath unki baaton ke liye bahut bura hua hai, lekin ab tham jao. Un logon ne jo baat boli, uska zakhm unhe mil gaya. Jab kisi ki laash niklegi na, tab tumhe samajh aayega. Bas karo ab. Har cheez ki ek limit hoti hai. Legally unpar jo hona hoga, ho jayega, par tum ab chup ho jao.”

He urged internet users to allow the legal process to continue instead of keeping the controversy alive through constant online attacks.

About Rs 370 biryani controversy

The controversy began after a crowd-work segment from comedian Pranit More’s stand-up show went viral on social media. During the interaction, one of the audiences named Himanshu Jangra spoke about spending Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani during a date and suggested that he expected something in return for that expense. The remark was widely criticised online, with many users calling it misogynistic and offensive.

As the clip spread, both the audience member and Pranit More came under heavy scrutiny. The issue soon moved beyond social media, with reports of legal complaints, police action and intervention by the National Commission for Women. Pranit More later issued public apologies over the incident and admitted mistakes in handling the situation during the show.

Along with this Sejal Pawar is also being trolled because a viral video of her from comedian Pranit More’s stand-up show, where she made insensitive jokes about dead bodies of male private parts.

The controversy has also sparked wider discussions about comedy, audience interactions, consent, accountability, and the impact of viral content in the digital age.

Who is Munawar Faruqui?

Munawar Faruqui is a popular stand-up comedian, rapper, and reality television personality. He first gained popularity through his comedy performances and later became a well-known public figure through various television appearances.

Munawar has frequently been involved in discussions around free speech, comedy, and public criticism. Over the years, he has built a large fan following and remains one of India’s most popular comedians.