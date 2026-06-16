Vishen Halambage and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sanctioned after ugly post-match confrontation in Dambulla

The match referee has handed out some severe sanctions to several players involved in the ugly post-match confrontation that unfolded during yesterday’s Super Over finish between India A and Sri Lanka A in the on-going ODI Tri-Nation series in Dambulla.

Sri Lankan spinner Vishen Halambage, who apparently sparked the incident with his verbal taunts, has slapped with a 2-match ban for breaching the tournament’s code of conduct, according to a report from Cricbuzz. Halambage appeared to be saying something inappropriate to India A’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The match referee found Vishen Halambage’s comments to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as unacceptable and unsporting.

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Moreover, wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella was slapped with a hefty fine. Although initially Dickwella tried to intervene and separate Sooryavanshi and Halambage, video footage showed that he further escalated tensions. However, there is also a possibility that Dickwella was fined for a different reason.

An emergency meeting was held by the tournament officials on the light of this incident on Tuesday morning. India A and Sri Lanka A’s management sat together to emphasize the importance of player conduct and discipline.

Former Sri Lanka wicket-keeper Pradeep Jeyapragash, who was the match referee, was the one who imposed all the sanctions on Lankan players. Jeyapragash came to the conclusion after hearing the incident thoroughly from the on-field umpires.

It is also being reported that the Sri Lankan cricket community is regretful of what transpired on the pitch. The International Cricket Council did not interrupt in this matter to let the concerned ones handle it on their own.

India A will take on Afghanistan A in their next match on Wednesday, June 17 from 10:00 (AM) onwards.