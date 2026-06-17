Blue Dart Marks 30 Years of Aviation Operations, Powering Speed, Reliability and Network Certainty

Blue Dart marks 30 years of aviation operations, a milestone that reinforces its leadership in India’s time-definite express logistics industry. Built as a core part of Blue Dart’s integrated express network, its dedicated air express capability has strengthened the company’s promise of speed, reliability and network certainty, while supporting businesses, institutions and consumers with dependable connectivity across India.

Since 1996, Blue Dart’s aviation operations have played a pivotal role in powering its time-definite delivery network, supporting the growth of critical sectors including life sciences, banking and financial services, manufacturing, automobiles, e-commerce and SMEs, while strengthening supply chain resilience across the country.

Over the past 30 years, Blue Dart’s aviation operations have supported more than 2.15 lakh flights and handled over 20.5 lakh tonnes of air cargo, reflecting the scale, consistency and reliability of its air express network. Behind this strength is a dedicated ecosystem of pilots, engineers, operations, safety, security and support teams, whose commitment has helped sustain Blue Dart’s service discipline over three decades.

The company’s aviation network has also played a critical role during times of national need, including the transportation of vaccines, PPE kits and other essential supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. As India advances toward its vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy, Blue Dart remains committed to driving air cargo momentum, strengthening supply chains, and enabling faster movement of goods across markets.

Commenting on the milestone, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart Express Limited, said, “Blue Dart’s aviation capability has been a key enabler of our time-definite delivery promise, supporting next-day and under-24-hour delivery commitments across India. It has strengthened the speed, reliability and certainty that customers associate with Blue Dart, while connecting businesses, markets and communities across the country. This capability continues to set Blue Dart apart in India’s logistics landscape and remains central to our commitment to service excellence.”

Speaking on the occasion, Capt. Nikhil B. Ved, Managing Director, Blue Dart Aviation Limited, said, “Completing 30 years of aviation operations is a significant milestone in Blue Dart’s journey. This journey has been defined by operational excellence, safety, trusted collaboration and a relentless focus on customer needs. Above all, it reflects the dedication of our employees and stakeholders, along with the continued support of regulatory authorities, airport partners and service providers. As we enter the next decade, our focus remains on strengthening capabilities, leveraging technology and building a future-ready aviation network that supports India’s evolving logistics ecosystem.”

Today, Blue Dart operates a dedicated fleet of eight Boeing 737 and 757 cargo freighters, forming a critical component of its integrated logistics network and supporting the company’s continued leadership in express logistics. Over the past three decades, this capability has helped build one of India’s most reliable air express networks, supporting the movement of millions of shipments and enabling faster access to markets across metropolitan and emerging growth centres.

As Blue Dart’s air operations enter their fourth decade, the company remains focused on enhancing network resilience, strengthening operational efficiencies, leveraging technology and automation, and supporting the future growth of India’s logistics ecosystem.