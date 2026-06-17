The Times of Bengal

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Shubman Gill’s side look to seal series win in Lucknow

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India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Shubman Gill’s Indian side will be aim to take an unassailable 2-0 lead as they take on Afghanistan in the second ODI at Lucknow on Wednesday.

Updated: June 17, 2026 12:33 PM IST






India vs Afghanistan

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match will take place in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Image: AI)




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