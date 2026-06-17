International Schools Partnership (ISP) India Announces Strategic Collaboration with the Office of Admissions and Outreach, O.P. Jindal Global University

International Schools Partnership (ISP) India signed a strategic MOU with the Office of Admissions and Outreach, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), an Institution of Eminence, to further its purpose of growing the world’s most curious and confident minds and helping every learner reach their Destination of Choice. JGU is a non-profit, multidisciplinary, and research-oriented institution recognised as an Institution of Eminence by the Government of India. With over 600 international collaborations across 80+ countries, JGU offers a globally benchmarked education focused on academic excellence, innovation, and real-world impact.

Representatives from ISP India and the Office of Admissions and Outreach, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) at the MOU Signing in Hyderabad on 16th June 2026



The collaboration is a significant step towards strengthening ISP schools-university partnership and would strengthen Future Pathways — ISP’s bespoke programme, and one of its Five Learning Pillars, that helps students build life skills and guides them, alongside their families, to make well-informed decisions about life beyond school through meaningful connections with the world of higher education and work.



By bringing together ISP’s global expertise in school education with JGU’s strengths in higher education, research, and international engagement, the partnership creates a powerful bridge between school, university, and career — giving students a headstart on the journey from classroom to campus to career.



As one of the world’s leading groups of international schools, ISP operates 118 schools across 26 countries, educating over 118,000 students globally.



At the heart of ISP’s approach is its Learning.First. ™ framework, delivered through its Five Learning Pillars — empowering students to explore, question, and discover their own pathways, while building the confidence, curiosity, global perspective, and real-world skills to thrive in higher education and the workplace. This translates into real outcomes: 93% of ISP graduates achieve one of their top three higher education or career choices* (2024 data).



Through this collaboration, students across ISP India’s network of schools will gain direct access to:

Curated higher education and career guidance

Research-led, interdisciplinary learning experiences

Immersive campus engagements at JGU

Early exposure to diverse academic disciplines and emerging careers



These experiences go beyond awareness — helping students connect aspiration with opportunity, and make informed, confident decisions about their future.



Educators will also benefit from certified professional development programmes, gaining exposure to research-led practices and innovative approaches that further enrich teaching and learning across ISP India schools.



Speaking about the collaboration, Ms. Rakhi Karnik, Head of Student Futures, ISP India, said, “At ISP, our purpose is to grow the world’s most curious and confident minds. Through our Learning. First. ™ approach and our Five Learning Pillars, this means going beyond strong academics to intentionally build pathways that connect learning with real-world opportunity. Our collaboration with O.P. Jindal Global University is a powerful step forward for our Future Pathways programme — giving students early exposure to university environments, research-led thinking, and future career possibilities. By enabling our learners to explore deeply, think independently, and make informed choices, we are equipping them to confidently pursue their Destination of Choice in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”



*ISP graduates achieving one of their top three further/higher education or career pathway choices, 2024 data.



About International Schools Partnership (ISP)

International Schools Partnership is a global group of 118 private international schools across 26 countries, educating over 118,000 students worldwide. Guided by its Learning.First.™ framework and Five Learning Pillars, ISP is committed to growing the world’s most curious and confident minds, ensuring every learner has the skills, mindset, and opportunities to reach their Destination of Choice.



About O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU)

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) is a non-profit, multi-disciplinary and research oriented university founded in 2009.



JGU’s twelve schools focus on Law, Business & Management, International Affairs, Public Policy, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Journalism, Art & Architecture, Banking & Finance, Environment & Sustainability, Psychology & Counselling, Languages & Literature and Public Health & Human Development. Over the last decade, JGU has grown into an institution that brings full-time faculty from 50+ countries in the world, students from 100+ countries and has collaborated with 600+ leading institutions in 80+ countries which makes the learning experience truly international.