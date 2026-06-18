Batwara 1947 teaser out: Sunny Deol chooses courage amid India-Pak partition

Batwara 1947 teaser: Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, the teaser showcases scenes of riots and unrest caused by Partition before shifting focus to the personal struggles of people affected by the divide.





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Batwara 1947 (PC – Instagram)





The makers of the much-awaited historical drama Batwara 1947 unveiled its first teaser on Thursday, giving audiences a glimpse into the emotional and turbulent backdrop of India’s Partition in 1947. Previously titled Lahore 1947, the film’s teaser opens with a powerful voice-over by Aamir Khan and sets the tone for a story rooted in pain, separation and human resilience during one of the most difficult chapters in the Indian subcontinent’s history. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, the teaser showcases scenes of riots and unrest caused by Partition before shifting focus to the personal struggles of people affected by the divide.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi appears as an elderly woman stranded in Pakistan who refuses to leave her ancestral home. Sunny Deol is introduced as the central character, portraying a man trying to protect humanity amid violence and chaos.

The teaser also features Preity Zinta and Karan Deol in emotionally charged scenes as they face violent mobs led by Abhimanyu Singh.



Apart from them, the film stars Ali Fazal, Khushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur in important roles. Celebrated playwright Asghar Wajahat, known for Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, has written the dialogues.

Adding to the emotional depth of the film is music by A R Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Batwara 1947 also marks Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi’s reunion after successful collaborations in films like Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak.

The film is set to release in theatres on August 14, 2026.