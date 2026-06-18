Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup 2026: When will the Argentina maestro be in action next, he can break WORLD RECORD with…

Argentina’s Lionel Messi is one goal away from becoming the highest-ever goal-scorer in the history of FIFA World Cup tournament.





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Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in opening game of Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 vs Algeria. (Photo: IANS)





Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026: Football legend Lionel Messi has set the FIFA World Cup 2026 alight with his sensational hat-trick in the opening game against Algeria at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Tuesday. Messi has not only become the oldest-ever football player to score a hat-trick in the World Cup but has also become the joint-highest goal-scorer in the history of the tournament with 16 goals alongside Miroslav Klose of Germany.

Fans of Lionel Messi are now eagerly awaiting to see the Argentina maestro back in action again as he gets ready for the second Group J encounter against Austria at the Dallas Stadium. The much-awaited fixture between Argentina and Austria is set to take place on Monday, June 22, at 1030pm IST onwards.

While Argentina rode on Messi’s magic to hammer Algeria 3-0, Austria were victorious with a 3-1 margin against World Cup debutants Jordan at the San Francisco Bay Stadium earlier this week. Austria’s all-time highest goal-scorer Marko Arnautovic made an appearance as a second-half substitute and struck with a penalty in stoppage time.

For Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, apart from his talisman Messi, Argentina will bank on their Premier League stars Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez apart from the lethal strike duo of Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

Messi’s Argentina will head into this clash o the back of five successive wins across different competitions. Before the win over Algeria, their most recent outing was a 3-0 friendly victory over Iceland on June 10, following a 2-0 win over Honduras three days earlier.

Austria, on the other hand, have four wins and one draw in their last five matches. Argentina and Austria have never faced off in any match in the past and the clash on Monday at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington will be their first-ever fixture.

Here are all the details about Lionel Messi’s Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match…

When will Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match take place?

The Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will take place on Monday, June 22.

What time will Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match kick off?

The Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will kick off at 1030pm IST.

Where will Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match take place?

The Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will take place at Dallas Stadium in Arlington.

How can I watch Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match LIVE on TV in India?

The Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match live streaming in India?

The Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Lionel Messi = The GOAT pic.twitter.com/erJxqeipWK — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 17, 2026

Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match Squads

Argentina: Goalkeepers: Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Defenders: Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (River Plate), Rodrigo de Paul (Inter Miami), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg), Giovani lo Celso (Real Betis), Ezequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea).

Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Nico Paz (Como), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan).

Austria: Goalkeepers: Patrick Pentz (Brondby), Alexander Schlager (RB Salzburg), Florian Wiegele (Viktoria Pilsen)

Defenders: David Affengruber (Elche), David Alaba (Real Madrid), Kevin Danso (Tottenham), Marco Friedl (Werder Bremen), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg), Phillipp Mwene (Mainz), Stefan Posch (Mainz), Alexander Prass (Hoffenheim), Michael Svoboda (Venezia)

Midfielders: Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig), Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund), Florian Grillitsch (Braga), Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich), Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund), Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig), Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen), Alessandro Schopf (RZ Pellets WAC), Nicolas Seiwald (RB Leipzig), Paul Wanner (PSV Eindhoven), Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg)

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic (Red Star Belgrade), Michael Gregoritsch (Augsburg), Sasa Kalajdzic (LASK)