Signify Strengthens Human-Wildlife Coexistence Efforts in Uttar Pradesh Through Flagship CSR Initiative, Har Gaon Roshan

In line with its #BrighterLivesBetterWorld vision, Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, reaffirmed its commitment to creating safer, resilient, and sustainable rural communities through its flagship CSR initiative Signify Har Gaon Roshan at the Human-Animal Conflict: Challenges and Future Strategy event, Dudhwa National Park, Uttar Pradesh.

Coffee Table Book Launch

The event was graced by Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), and Shri K. P. Malik, Hon’ble Minister of State, Forest, Environment and Zoological Parks Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, V. Hekali Zhimomi, IAS Principal Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Anuradha Vemuri, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Government of Uttar Pradesh, senior policymakers, forest officials, members of the Tharu tribal community and conservation experts were also present to address challenges faced by communities residing in forest fringe areas where a host of reasons increase the vulnerability to human–wildlife encounters.

Letter of Intent

Signify Har Gaon Roshan CSR initiative updates shared during the event:

Terai region impact: Successfully impacted over 400 forest fringe villages, since 2019

Wider Footprint: Installed over 9000 LED streetlights across 400 villages in Uttar Pradesh (in and around Pilibhit, Dudhwa, Amangarh Tiger Reserves, Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, Nagina, Chitrakoot, and Bahraich)

Future Expansion: Signify presented a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the installation of 1500 additional LED streetlights across 67 villages with high rate of human-wildlife conflict in the Katarniaghat landscape.

Coffee Table book launch: focused on the impact of the recent project in Dudhwa National Park through real stories, illustrating how access to light has helped create safer public spaces and enhance community resilience.

Addressing the gathering, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena, highlighted the growing challenge of human–wildlife conflict in forest landscapes and emphasized the need for collaborative efforts involving government departments, experts, civil society organizations, CSR initiatives and local communities to develop practical and sustainable solutions. He commended Signify for its contribution to community safety and rural development through Signify Har Gaon Roshan CSR initiative and congratulated the organization for expanding its support to forest fringe communities across Uttar Pradesh.

Through Har Gaon Roshan, Signify continues to support rural communities through innovative lighting solutions that improve safety, strengthen community resilience, and contribute to sustainable development outcomes, working in partnership with BharatCares.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers. We proudly bring to market the world’s best lighting brands, from Signify, Philips, Philips Hue, Signify Interact, Philips Dynalite, Color Kinetics and many more. Our advanced products, connected systems and services unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. In 2025, we had sales of EUR 5.8 billion, approximately 27,000 employees, and a presence in over 70 markets. We are in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and hold the EcoVadis Platinum rating. News and updates from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page