WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi FLOP with the bat but takes STUNNING catch, video goes viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pulled off a diving catch to dismiss Khalid Taniwal in India A’s tri-series match vs Afghanistan A at Dambulla on Wednesday.





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India A opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 38 in 28 balls vs Afghanistan A in Dambulla on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)





IND A vs AFG A 2026 5th match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been going to through a lean patch after his incredible show in the IPL 2026 season in the last couple of months. Sooryavanshi, at just 15 years of age, became the youngest-ever Orange Cap winner in the IPL 2026 with 776 runs at an incredible strike rate of 237.3.

The young India ‘A’ opener has looked off-colour and was involved in a massive fight with Sri Lanka ‘A’ cricketers earlier this week. Sooryavanshi ended the league stages of the 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka with 117 runs in 4 games with a strike-rate of 153.94. He had scores of 14, 44, 21 and 38 in the 4 games against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A so far.

But on Wednesday, it was Sooryavanshi’s brilliance on the field which left his fans stunned. The Bihar and Rajasthan Royals batter pulled off a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Afghan batter Khalid Taniwal off the bowling of Anshul Kamboj.

Sooryavanshi first jumped high to tap the ball and turned around and put in a dive to snatch the catch off his second attempt. The video of Sooryavanshi’s brilliant catch soon went viral on social media.

WATCH Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s brilliant catch to dismiss Khalid Taniwal HERE…

Sooryavanshi will get another chance to shine for Team India as they booked their berth in Sunday’s tri-series final in Dambulla. Tilak Varma’s India A hammered the Afghans by 101 runs in the 5th match at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Wednesday.

The India A opener smashed 38 runs in 28 balls with 2 sixes and four fours while Priyansh Arya, captain Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra came up with impressive half-centuries as Indians posted 319 for 9 in 50 overs. Afghanistan, in reply, were bundled out for 218 in 36.5 over with left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu claiming 4/31 and Yash Thakur snaring 2/48.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi saved by BCCI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a massive controversy after India’s match against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Monday. After losing the match in Super Over, Sooryavanshi was seen pushing and shoving Lankan cricketers after words were spoken on both side.

Sooryavanshi was reportedly told ‘Go home, this is not the IPL’, which angered the youngster. The match referee had recommended imposing fines on the Indian opener along with his captain Tilak Varma.

The match referee had recommended 50 per cent fine on Sooyavanshi after his physical altercation and 30 per cent fine on Tilak Varma for Indian skipper for arguing with the umpires.

However, imposing fine on players on ‘A’ tours is the prerogative of the respective boards. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have decided not to impose any fine on Sooryavanshi or Tilak Varma. But Sri Lanka Cricket have fined batter Vishen Halambage and Niroshan Dickwella, who were involved in the fight.