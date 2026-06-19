BAN Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh’s Australia claim unassailable 2-0 lead ahead series concluder on Sunday

Australia secured a narrow 7-run victory over Bangladesh in the second T20I at Chattogram, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead to win the three-match series.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat first, posting a strong total of 196 for 5 in their 20 overs. Top-order batter Matt Renshaw was the star of the innings, playing an unbeaten knock of 89 runs off 52 balls, which included four boundaries and five sixes.

Tim David provided a late flourish with a quickfire 45 off 26 deliveries, hit with four sixes. For Bangladesh, Nasum Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2 wickets for 27 runs.

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Chasing a target of 197, Bangladesh fought hard and stayed in the game until the very end. Saif Hassan anchored the chase with 42 runs from 33 balls, while Parvez Hossain Emon (36) and Tanzid Hasan (30) made quick contributions. Towhid Hridoy also kept hopes alive with a rapid 35 off 22 balls.

The match came down to the final over. Aaron Hardie held his nerve for Australia, defending the target and claiming a crucial wicket with the last ball of the match.

Bangladesh finished their 20 overs at 189 for 6. Hardie ended with figures of 2 for 40, while Matt Renshaw was named player of the match for his exceptional batting performance.

Previously in the white-ball series, the Aussies had lost the 3-match ODI series by 2-1 after enduring a similar result in Pakistan where Australia lost an one-day series for the first time in its history.

When is the 3rd T20I?

The series concluding 3rd T20I between Australia and Bangladesh will take place on Sunday, June 21. The two teams will also lock horns in a 2-match Test series at the land down under, starting from August 13.