Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Score: Aussies look to complete series win at Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Score: The hosts will look to keep the three-match series alive when they taken on Aussies in the second game at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/bangladesh-vs-australia-2026-live-score-2nd-t20-match-ban-vs-aus-squad-players-list-towhid-hridoy-mitchell-marsh-matiur-rahman-stadium-chattogram-weather-8450948/ Copy









Bangladesh will take on Australia in 2nd T20I match in Chattogram on Friday. (Image: AI)





Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Score: Former T20 World Cup winners Australia will be eyeing revenge and a series win over Bangladesh after losing their ODI series as the two teams face off in the second game of the three-match series at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Friday. Aussies bounced back from a 2-1 ODI series defeat by hammering Bangladesh by six wickets in the first T20I match in Chattogram earlier this week.

Bangladesh have been missing the services of their regular T20I skipper Litton Das, due to a calf injury and are being led by batter Towhid Hridoy. It will be interesting to see if they will bring back pacers Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed for this must-win clash on Friday.

Australia, on the other hand, are missing the services of stars like Travis Head and Pat Cummins in the series but will once again bank on in-form young star Cooper Connolly to fire in Chattogram.

Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd T20I match Playing 11

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Towhid Hridoy (c), Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Score and Updates HERE –