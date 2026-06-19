Cocktail 2 box office prediction Day 1: Can Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika’s film beat Tere Ishk Mein’s opening day collection?

With advance sales gaining momentum and social media reactions largely positive, Cocktail 2 enters cinemas carrying significant expectations. Industry watchers are closely tracking whether the sequel can deliver a stronger start than its predecessor.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/cocktail-2-box-office-prediction-day-1-can-shahid-kriti-and-rashmikas-film-beat-tere-ishk-meins-opening-day-collection-8451516/ Copy









Cocktail 2 box office prediction (PC: IMDb)





The return of big-screen romantic dramas has given Bollywood a fresh boost and Cocktail 2 is looking to capitalize on that momentum. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, the film has opened to encouraging responses from moviegoers on its first day. Early trends indicate that audiences have connected with the film’s emotional storyline and performances. While the opening numbers are promising, industry attention is firmly on one question: can Cocktail 2 surpass the opening-day collection of Kriti Sanon’s earlier romantic hit Tere Ishk Mein? The answer may become clearer once the final figures arrive later tonight.

How is Cocktail 2 performing on its opening day?

Cocktail 2 has registered a solid start at the box office. As per live estimates by Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 10.86 crore net on Day 1 so far. It is currently playing across 10,458 shows nationwide, taking its India gross collection to Rs 12.81 crore.

The occupancy trend has shown steady growth throughout the day. Morning shows recorded around 11.08 percent occupancy before improving significantly during the afternoon. Evening screenings witnessed the strongest response at nearly 23.69 percent. Overall occupancy currently stands at 20.04 percent, reflecting positive audience interest and strong walk-in bookings in key urban markets.

What is Cocktail 2’s Day 1 box office prediction?

Trade analysts believe Cocktail 2 is likely to close its opening day between Rs 12 crore and Rs 13.25 crore net in India. With evening and night shows performing better than expected, the film has a realistic chance of ending its first day on a strong note. The positive social media response and increasing occupancy levels suggest that the romantic drama could gain even more momentum over the weekend. However, whether that will be enough to surpass Tere Ishk Mein remains the biggest talking point.

Can Cocktail 2 beat Tere Ishk Mein’s opening day collection?

Based on current trends, Cocktail 2 is unlikely to surpass Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein opening day performance. The film has managed decent advance bookings of Rs 8.83 crore and a steady start at the box office, but it still trails behind the stronger pre-release buzz and momentum that Tere Ishk Mein enjoyed. This also means Tere Ishk Mein continues to remain Kriti Sanon’s highest opening-day film so far. According to Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein opened on November 28, 2025 with a strong Day 1 performance, earning Rs 16.00 crore net in India, Rs 19.01 crore gross, Rs 3.00 crore overseas, and a worldwide total of Rs 22.01 crore.

How does it compare to the original Cocktail?

The original Cocktail, released in 2012, opened with Rs 10.95 crore net on its first day in India. Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, the film went on to become a major commercial success and remains a fan favorite. Interestingly, Cocktail 2 has already matched and slightly crossed that opening-day figure in live collections.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, this spiritual sequel featuring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon in a messy, modern love triangle. The plot follows a live-in couple, Kunal and Diya, vacationing in Sicily, Italy, whose relationship is tested when Diya tasks her glamorous friend, Ally, with seducing Kunal. While the film has earned praise for its scenic international locations, catchy music by Pritam, and Kriti Sanon’s standout performance, critics have given it mixed reviews due to a dragged 150-minute runtime and a predictable second half.