WATCH: Canada midfielder Ismael Kone’s leg-bending injury which has ruled him out of FIFA World Cup 2026

Assim Madibo appeared to be clipping Ismael Kone’s left leg from behind right after the Canadian passed the ball to his teammate





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Ismael Kone of Canada is seen stretchered off the field after an injury during the group B match between Canada and Qatar at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver in Vancouver, Canada, June 18, 2026. (Image credits: IANS)





A horrific scene unfolded in the FIFA World Cup 2026 during co-hosts Canada’s one-sided 6-0 victory over Qatar in their second Group B game at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. The Canadians were in celebratory mode after the massive win but a tournament ending injury to their midfielder Ismael Kone marred the Red’s celebrations.

It was actually Canada’s first-ever victory at the FIFA World Cup and it arrived at the perfect time. They needed 3 points desperately in order to keep their hopes alive for the next stage, which is the round of 32 and they delivered it by smashing 6 goals against last edition’s hosts.

However, their celebrations were halted momentarily when midfielder Ismael Kone’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to an end. A horrendous challenge from from Qatar’s Assim Madibo just a few minutes into the 2nd half injured Kone’s left leg and the latter was subsequently stretched off the field.

Assim Madibo appeared to be clipping Ismael Kone’s left leg from behind right after the Canadian passed the ball to his teammate. The untimely challenge saw Kone falling down on the ground and crutching his shin as the midfielder looked in sheer pain and discomfort.

The challenge was so horrific that Ismael Kone’s left leg twisted and upon seeing it, all the players inside the pitch had their hands over the head. The game was indefinitely halted and Kone was immediately taken off the field. For that horrendous challenge, which ended the Canadian midfielder’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, the referee showed a straight red card to Assim Madibo.

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🚨 Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone has his World Cup cut short versus Qatar today, after sustaining a horrible injury.🤕 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/LWhvNofTnq — Divine Will (@Divine_Will_) June 19, 2026

Meanwhile, Canada reached the summit of Group B with that massive 6-0 win which improve their goal difference and helped them topple Switzerland who thrashed Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in the concurrent group match at Los Angeles.

Canada and Switzerland are now the favorites to join co-hosts Mexico who became the first team to qualify for the round of 32 after their narrow 1-0 win over South Korea.