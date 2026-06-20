Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Ghaziabad: 22-year-old records video saying ‘not under any pressure’

Jatin said in the video that he wanted to try to succeed in the examination and that if he was successful, people would watch the video. He then ended the recording.





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New Delhi: Cases of suicide among NEET (UG) aspirants continue to raise concerns. With the NEET re-examination scheduled for June 21, a 22-year-old student in Ghaziabad allegedly died by suicide on Friday, June 20. Before taking the extreme step, the student recorded a 1-minute and 4-second video in which he stated that he was not under any pressure. However, he mentioned feeling somewhat depressed. Police recovered the video from his mobile phone and have launched an investigation.

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Was Due To Appear For NEET UG on June 21

According to the police, Jatin Kumar, a resident of H-Block in the Vijay Nagar police station area, was preparing for the NEET examination and was due to appear for the test on June 21. Family members said he was seen pacing in his room until around midnight on Thursday. The next morning, when relatives went to wake him up, they found him unresponsive. Vijay Nagar police and a forensic team reached the scene. A broken noose tied to the ceiling fan was found in the room, and his body was lying on the floor.

‘Thinking of Doing Something Different Today’

During the investigation, police recovered a video from Jatin’s mobile phone, which he had reportedly recorded shortly before his death. In the video, he showed his study room and said that he was “thinking of doing something different today.” He also showed the noose attached to the ceiling fan. In the recording, he stated that he was not under any kind of pressure and was not stressed about the NEET examination. He added that his father had advised him not to take stress over the exam.

Jatin said in the video that he wanted to try to succeed in the examination and that if he was successful, people would watch the video. He then ended the recording. Police are now examining the authenticity of the video and the circumstances surrounding it, and it has been included as part of the investigation.

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Only Son in the Family

Jatin was the only son in his family. His father works in a government department, while his mother is a homemaker. He also has a younger sister who is a Class 12 student. The incident has left the family devastated. Relatives have so far declined to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, ACP Upasana Pandey stated that the video recorded by Jatin has been recovered and is being investigated. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Authorities are looking into all aspects of the case and will take necessary legal action.

(If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, seeking immediate support from trusted family members, mental health professionals, or local emergency services can make a significant difference.)

Mental Health Helpline Numbers

AASRA

Contact: 9820466726

Email: aasrahelpline@yahoo.com

Timings: 24×7

Languages: English, Hindi

Snehi

Contact: 9582208181

Email: snehi.india@gmail.com

Timings: 10 am – 10 pm, all days

Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi

Fortis Mental Health

Contact: 8376804102

Timings: 24×7; All days

Languages: Achiku, Assamese, Bengali, Dogri, English, Gujarati,

Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi,

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Connecting NGO

Contact: 9922004305, 9922001122

Email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com

Timings: 12 pm – 8 pm; All days

Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi

Vandrevala Foundation

Contact: 18602662345

Email: help@vandrevalafoundation.com

Timings: 24×7

Languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English