The Times of Bengal

IND vs AFG Live Streaming Info, 3rd ODI Match: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Posted on by admintob


Team India will be aiming to complete a series whitewash against Afghanistan when they face off in 3rd ODI match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Updated: June 20, 2026, 9:56 AM IST






Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma bats in the nets in Chennai ahead of 3rd ODI vs Afghanistan. (Photo: IANS)






Source link

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *