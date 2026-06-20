Main Vaapas Aaunga gets bigger in Week 2; theatres add more shows due to strong word of mouth

Main Vaapas Aaunga’s demand increases, theatres have even introduced new timings after positive reveiws.





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Main Vaapas Aaunga (PC- YouTube)





Since its release in theatres on June 12, Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga has been receiving a strong response from audiences of all age groups. The film’s emotional story, performances, and themes of love, loss, and belonging have connected with viewers, leading to positive word-of-mouth and packed theatres. With growing demand, exhibitors and cinema chains have increased the number of shows in the film’s second week, despite competition from new releases. Distributors and theatre owners say audiences continue to show strong interest, resulting in more screenings across several cities.

Some theatres have even introduced new timings. In Bengaluru, a 6:50 AM show was added to meet audience demand, while discussions are ongoing in other cities to add late-night shows as occupancy remains strong.

Satadeep Saha, distributor for West Bengal, said the film has seen a huge turnaround in collections. According to him, the number of shows increased from 24 on Friday to more than 50, and is expected to cross 75 on Sunday, reflecting the film’s growing popularity.

Bobby, Senior Manager at Allu Cineplex LLP in Hyderabad, called it a “big success,” adding that the theatre increased screenings from 7 to 13 shows.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina. Produced by Applause Entertainment, Birla Studios, and Window Seat Films, the film continues its successful theatrical run. Music is available on Tips Music.