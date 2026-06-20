Major accident at Hanuman temple in Parbhani, Maharashtra as hall roof collapses; many trapped under debris

Police and local authorities are conducting rescue operations at the site, and the injured are being rushed to the hospital.





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New Delhi: The roof of the hall of a Hanuman temple in Parbhani, Maharashtra, has collapsed, and several people are feared trapped in the debris. Reports indicate that people are also trapped beneath the staircase. As it was Saturday, the number of devotees present for ‘Kirtan’ and ‘Mahaprasad’ was higher than usual.

According to reports, construction work was underway at the temple when this tragic incident occurred. Panic and chaos ensued at the premises following the collapse. Police and local authorities are conducting rescue operations at the site, and the injured are being rushed to the hospital.