Who is Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati Sule? The bride whose wedding saw Shah Rukh Khan’s dance performance

The wedding celebrations of Revati Sule became one of the most talked-about social events recently after an unexpected star appearance turned the evening into a viral moment. Revati, who comes from a





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Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Koi Mil Gaya at Revati Sule’s pre-wedding celebration (PC: Twitter)





The wedding celebrations of Revati Sule became one of the most talked-about social events recently after an unexpected star appearance turned the evening into a viral moment. Revati, who comes from a well-known political family, had her pre-wedding festivities filled with music, dance and celebration. What caught everyone’s attention was the presence of King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who joined the event and instantly lifted the energy of the entire gathering. Videos from the celebration spread quickly online as fans reacted to the superstar’s lively participation and warm interaction with guests.

Shah Rukh Khan brings star power to the celebration

The highlight of the evening came during the sangeet ceremony when Shah Rukh Khan stepped onto the dance floor. He was seen performing with Revati Sule and other guests on his popular song Koi Mil Gaya from his iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The actor looked completely at ease as he smiled and danced along making the moment feel personal and joyful rather than staged.

Guests at the event cheered as Shah Rukh Khan recreated his signature style on stage. Another clip from the night showed him striking his famous open armed pose which immediately became a favourite among fans online. His presence added a Bollywood touch to the wedding atmosphere and turned a private celebration into a widely shared moment across social media platforms.

See viral video of Shah Rukh Khan from the ceremony here

Who is Revati Sule?

Revati Sule is the daughter of NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and businessman Sadanand Sule. She also belongs to the influential Pawar family as the granddaughter of veteran politician Sharad Pawar. Despite her strong political background she has mostly stayed away from public political life.

She studied Economics at St Xavier’s College in Mumbai and later completed her Master’s degree in Public Administration from the London School of Economics. While she keeps a low profile Revati has occasionally been seen supporting her mother during political campaigns especially during the Baramati Lok Sabha elections.

Wedding details and family background

Revati Sule married businessman Sarang Lakhani in a ceremony held on Saturday June 20. The wedding brought together members of two well known families. Sarang is the son of industrialist Arun Lakhani and currently works as the executive director of the Nagpur based Vishvaraj Group. He has also represented India in badminton at international events in the past.