IMD weather forecast June 22: Thunderstorm, heavy rain alert issued for 17 states, Northeast; check detailed forecast

Light rain is likely to occur in Delhi from June 22 to 24. According to the IMD, Delhi-NCR may experience light rain accompanied by thunderstorms on June 22.





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New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has once again gained momentum in several parts of the country. In view of this, the weather department has issued a thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 17 states. During this period, strong winds with speeds ranging from 60 to 70 kmph are expected.

According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), people living in Northeast India and the Sub-Himalayan regions of West Bengal and Sikkim may face difficulties, as heavy rainfall is likely on June 22. There is also a possibility of lightning strikes, waterlogging, and landslides in several areas.

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The weather department further stated that conditions are becoming favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon into more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and some areas of Chhattisgarh around June 23.

Thunderstorm and Rain Alert in 17 States

According to the IMD, rainfall accompanied by strong winds is expected in 17 states on June 22. Moderate to severe thunderstorm activity is likely over eastern India, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan over the next two days and over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Telangana during the next 24 hours.

Wind speeds may range between 40 and 70 kmph. In addition, isolated hailstorms are likely in Jammu and Kashmir, while dust storms are expected in parts of Rajasthan over the next 24 hours.

Delhi Weather Forecast

Light rain is likely to occur in Delhi from June 22 to 24. According to the IMD, Delhi-NCR may experience light rain accompanied by thunderstorms on June 22. Strong winds with speeds of 40 to 60 kmph are expected, which could bring down temperatures. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 35°C and 39°C. The temperature may touch 39°C again on June 23. However, the chances of rainfall on June 23 and 24 remain relatively low.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast

The intense heat wave conditions are expected to continue in Uttar Pradesh. According to the IMD, heatwave conditions may persist in several districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh until June 24, while dry weather is likely to prevail across most parts of the state over the next few days.

Dry weather is likely on June 22 in Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Etawah, Farrukhabad, and Kannauj. Similarly, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Siddharthnagar, and Sant Kabir Nagar are expected to witness dry weather along with heatwave conditions.

Bihar Weather Forecast

A heavy rain alert has been sounded in several districts of Bihar from June 22 to 28. Also, Monsoon activity has intensified in Bihar. According to the IMD, rainfall, strong winds, and lightning are likely to continue in many parts of the state over the next seven days.

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 40–50 kmph are expected at isolated places in Araria, Katihar, and Kishanganj districts. Rain is also likely at isolated places in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, and Saran. Several locations in Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Madhepura, and Saharsa may receive rainfall.

Heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds of 50–60 kmph have been forecast for Araria, Supaul, Katihar, and Kishanganj.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast

Scattered rainfall is likely across Himachal Pradesh between June 22 and 27. Winds may blow at speeds of up to 60 kmph. Rain and lightning are expected in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur.

Uttarakhand Weather Forecast

The IMD has predicted rainfall in Uttarakhand from June 22 to 27. Rain and lightning are likely in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Tehri, Almora, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag. Strong winds accompanied by thunderstorms are also expected on June 23.

Rajasthan Weather Forecast

Strong winds and light rain are likely in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Jaisalmer, and Barmer. Wind speeds may reach up to 60 kmph on June 22 and 23. A dust storm warning has also been issued for western Rajasthan on June 22.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast

The weather department has issued a rain and hailstorm alert for Jammu and Kashmir on June 22. Rain, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms are expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, and Udhampur.

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Haryana Weather Forecast

Scattered rainfall is likely in Haryana from June 22 to 24. Thunderstorms and light rain are expected in Gurugram, Faridabad, Karnal, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, Ambala, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, and Bhiwani.

Jharkhand Weather Forecast

Rain and thunderstorms are likely in Ranchi, Jamshedpur (East Singhbhum), Dhanbad, Bokaro, Deoghar, Hazaribagh, Giridih, Dumka, and Palamu. The IMD has forecast continued rainfall between June 22 and 27, with wind speeds reaching up to 70 kmph.

Odisha Weather Forecast

The weather department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Odisha on June 22 and 23. Strong winds with speeds of up to 70 kmph are also expected during this period.