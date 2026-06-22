Lalan Singh alias Lallan died after sustaining gunshot injuries during a police encounter on the Sarsawa-Nakur road in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.





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Most wanted criminal in Bihar, Lalan Singh, who had Rs 1.25 lakh reward on his head, shot dead in UP | Image: X





Bihar’s Most Wanted Criminal Shot Dead In UP: Lalan Singh alias Lallan, who had a Rs 1.25 lakh reward on his head, was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur in the wee hours of Monday. Lallan, a history-sheeter, was wanted in multiple sensational cases across UP and Bihar.

How The Encounter Unfolded?

Senior STF officer Amitabh Yash told NDTV that the encounter took place on the the Sarsawa-Nakur Road when STF team intercepted Lallan and his friends. When the team confronted him, he started shooting at the STF team. During exchange of fire, he sustained injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital. Doctors at the Community Health Centre in Sarsawa referred him to the district hospital in Saharanpur where doctors doctors declared him brought dead.

“The encounter took place on the Sarsawa-Nakur Road when the STF team intercepted the criminal and his associates. During the exchange of fire, Lalan Singh sustained gunshot injuries. He was immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre in Sarsawa and later referred to the District Hospital, Saharanpur, where doctors declared him dead,” NDTV quoted Yash as saying.

A Wanted Criminal From Bihar Linked To Multiple Cases

According to police, Lalan Singh, a resident of Anandgolwa village in the Samastipur district of Bihar, was a notorious criminal wanted in multiple serious cases registered in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

He was allegedly involved in several sensational crimes, including the shooting of a Sub-Inspector and the looting of his service pistol in Varanasi on November 8, 2022, as well as a firing and robbery incident in Chandauli on November 1, 2022.

Officials said Singh, along with his brothers and associates, was also allegedly involved in multiple heinous crimes, including the murders of seven persons, among them two Sub-Inspectors, a bank cashier and a security guard. He was also allegedly linked to cases of bank dacoity, cash van robberies and looting of government firearms.

During the encounter led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ADS) Lal Pratap Singh, Lalan Singh sustained gunshot injuries. He was taken to Community Health Centre (CHC) Sarsawa, from where he was referred to the District Hospital, Saharanpur, where doctors declared him dead.

As per reports from news agency ANI, one of Lallan’s associates managed to escape the scene. However, police have launched a manhunt to trace and apprehend him.

Varanasi and Chandauli Police have also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25,000 by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandauli on the accused.