RV College of Engineering (RVCE), one of India’s leading engineering institutions, and Axtroid, a technology company specializing in advanced manufacturing and immersive technologies, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a long-term collaboration focused on Extended Reality (XR), additive manufacturing, industry-oriented education, research, innovation, internships, and skill development.

RVCE and Axtroid Partner to Bring Advanced Manufacturing and Extended Reality Skills to Future Engineers



The partnership aims to strengthen industry-academia engagement by creating opportunities for students and faculty to work closely with emerging technologies and real-world industrial applications. The collaboration will encompass curriculum development, industry-oriented elective courses, workshops, certification programs, faculty development initiatives, guest lectures, internships, live projects, student innovation activities, and other initiatives designed to enhance employability and innovation.



Under the MOU, the two organizations will explore co-branded certification programs, establish the “RVCE–Axtroid Student Innovation Ambassadors” initiative, organize conferences, hackathons, workshops, and innovation challenges, and jointly promote research, innovation, and industry-oriented learning in emerging technologies such as Extended Reality (XR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Twins, immersive technologies, and advanced manufacturing.



Dr. M.P. Shyam, President, Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST), said, “Engineering education must continuously evolve to keep pace with emerging technologies and industry expectations. Our collaboration with Axtroid reflects RVCE’s commitment to providing students with meaningful exposure to transformative technologies such as Extended Reality and additive manufacturing. We believe this partnership will create valuable opportunities for innovation, skill development, and industry engagement, while further strengthening RVCE’s position as a leader in technology-driven education.”



Deelip Menezes, Founder and CEO of Axtroid, said, “The future of engineering education lies in creating strong bridges between academia and industry. Through this partnership with RVCE, we aim to bring practical industry knowledge, immersive technologies, and advanced manufacturing tools into the learning ecosystem. Together, we will help students gain hands-on experience, industry-relevant skills, and exposure to emerging technologies that will define the next generation of engineering and innovation.”



Abhinav Garje, Founder of Axtroid, added, “We are excited to work closely with RVCE in building a vibrant ecosystem for innovation, experimentation, and applied learning. This collaboration goes beyond technology adoption; it is about empowering students and faculty to become creators, problem-solvers, and innovators. We look forward to jointly developing programs and initiatives that create meaningful impact for learners and industry alike.”



Dr. K.N. Subramanya, Principal, RV College of Engineering, emphasized the importance of strengthening industry-academia partnerships that provide students with hands-on exposure to emerging technologies and innovation-driven learning opportunities.



The MoU reflects a shared vision of fostering innovation, strengthening industry readiness, and preparing students for careers in rapidly evolving technology domains. Both organizations believe that closer collaboration between academia and industry is essential to building a future-ready workforce capable of driving technological advancement and economic growth.



About RV College of Engineering

RV College of Engineering (RVCE), Bengaluru, is one of India’s premier engineering institutions and operates under the Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust. Known for academic excellence, innovation, research, and strong industry engagement, RVCE has consistently been recognized among the country’s leading engineering colleges.



About Axtroid

Axtroid is an Indian technology company focused on advanced manufacturing and immersive technologies for education and industry. The company provides solutions in 3D printing, 3D scanning, extended reality, and related technologies, while actively supporting skill development, industry-academia collaboration, and innovation-driven learning initiatives.