Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Team India: When will 15-year-old be in action again, full schedule, TV Timing

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke the world record for fastest-ever fifty in List A cricket in India A’s win over Sri Lanka A in 50-over tri-series match on Sunday.





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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi en route to scoring 94 vs Sri Lanka A in tri-series final on Sunday. (Source: X)





Vaibhav Sooryavanshi created history for India ‘A’ on Sunday, breaking the world record for the fastest-ever List A fifty off only 11 balls. Sooryavanshi had the chance to equal the fastest-ever hundred in List A cricket as well – all at the age of 15 – but fell just six runs short as he was dismissed for a match-winning 94 off 29 balls with 8 sixes in the 50-over tri-series final vs Sri Lanka A at Dambulla.

Sooryavanshi broke the record of Sri Lanka’s Kaushalya Weeraratne, who had slammed a 12-ball fifty some 21 years back. The India ‘A’ opener’s blazing knock set up his side’s 66-run win in the final against hosts Sri Lanka.

“I hadn’t thought of anything. Just wanted to execute what I planned in the first ten and take it forward from there,” Sooryavanshi said after being named ‘Player of the Match’ in the final on Sunday.

“No pressure. I wasn’t executing what I wanted. But after consulting with the coaches, I got it right. Learnt a lot this series,” he said.

The world is now eagerly awaiting the debut of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in international cricket with Team India. Sooryavanshi will become youngest-ever debutant for Team India, if he turns out for Shreyas Iyer’s side in the first T20I against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club ground in Belfast on Friday. He will beat the record of Sachin Tendulkar, who had made his international debut at the age of 16 years an 2025 days against Pakistan in Karachi on November 15, 1989 in a Test match.

Here are all the details about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential Team India debut…

When can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential Team India debut take place?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential Team India debut can take place in 1st T20I vs Ireland on Friday, June 26.

Where can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential Team India debut take place?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential Team India debut can take place in 1st T20I vs Ireland at Civil Service Cricket Club ground in Belfast.

What time will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential Team India debut take place?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential Team India debut can take place in 1st T20I vs Ireland which will begin at 6pm IST onwards on Friday, June 26.

How can I watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential Team India debut in India?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential Team India debut in 1st T20I vs Ireland will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How can I live stream Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential Team India debut in India?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential Team India debut in 1st T20I vs Ireland will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app.

Team India squad vs Ireland for 2 T20I

Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi