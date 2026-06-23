Mumbai Monsoon Big Update: Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Alibag, Ratnagiri, Nashik to witness heavy rain in next 2 days, IMD issues statement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced further into several parts of Maharashtra and is likely to progress into additional areas, including Mumbai, over the next 48 hours





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Maharashtra Monsoon





Mumbai: In what comes as good news for Mumbai residents struggling with intense heat and humid weather, the IMD has said that the northern limit of the monsoon is currently passing through Alibag, Pune, Nizamabad, Dantewada, Balangir, Sundargarh, Chatra, Gaya, and Muzaffarpur. The weather department added that conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, over the next 48 hours.

It is important to note that the state of Maharashtra is witnessing a prolonged wait for the monsoon this year. With the last week of June already underway, residents are struggling with intense heat. The lack of rainfall has also worsened the water shortage situation. According to the weather department, the southwest monsoon continued its advance on June 22, covering more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

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Here are some of the key details:

The monsoon is expected to progress into the remaining parts of Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

The weather department is closely monitoring its movement, and if favourable conditions persist, Mumbai could soon witness the official onset of the monsoon.

Light rainfall was recorded in Mumbai and surrounding areas on the mornings of June 21 and June 22.

After the showers subsided, bright sunshine returned, causing temperatures to rise again and bringing back uncomfortable weather conditions.

Following the latest update from the IMD, Mumbaikars are now hoping for the monsoon’s arrival in the city very soon.

Southwest Monsoon advances over Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced further into several parts of Maharashtra and is likely to progress into additional areas, including Mumbai, over the next 48 hours. As per the press release issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the monsoon has advanced into more parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra and Telangana, while covering the remaining parts of Karnataka and extending into parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

The weather department said conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 48 hours.

The department said heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over the Konkan region between June 22 and June 26. “Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and moderate to heavy rainfall are very likely over parts of Madhya Maharashtra during the same period,” the IMD said.

For the Marathwada region, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall are likely between June 22 and June 24, it added.