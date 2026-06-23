Relief for India after US-Iran peace deal as 11 India-bound oil, gas and fertiliser vessels cross Hormuz

India sees major maritime relief as eleven cargo vessels successfully transit the Strait of Hormuz following a breakthrough US-Iran de-escalation agreement.





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A ship crossing Hormuz- File image





New Delhi: The external affairs ministry announced on Tuesday that eleven Indian-bound merchant vessels carrying crude oil, gas, and fertilizers have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz, signaling a critical easing of maritime restrictions following a de-escalation agreement between Iran and the United States last week. The movement, which also included two ships sailing from India toward the Persian Gulf, marks the first major resumption of commercial traffic through the vital maritime chokepoint since hostilities erupted earlier this year.

Good news for India’s energy needs

New Delhi is now projecting that ten Indian-flagged vessels, which have remained stranded west of the waterway since the outbreak of conflict on February 28, will soon be permitted to return home. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a media briefing that the latest bi-directional shipping movements indicate a stabilization of freedom of navigation in the region, offering a breakthrough for Indian maritime assets trapped by the protracted blockade.

Also read: Is Strait of Hormuz really free and open? Here’s what Iranian envoy has said at UN

The breakthrough follows a 14-point memorandum of understanding signed by Iran and the U.S. on June 17, establishing a framework to de-escalate tensions in West Asia and pave the way for broader diplomatic talks. Throughout the crisis, which saw Iranian authorities largely seal off the Strait of Hormuz, India has consistently maintained a diplomatic push for unimpeded energy flows and the preservation of international commerce routes.

Also read: Will India gain from lower crude oil prices as the US-Iran Hormuz pact gets signed? Explained

India welcomes US-Iran peace MoU

India on Tuesday welcomed the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on ending hostilities in West Asia, with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval saying it will stabilise global energy security and remove supply chain bottlenecks for key commodities and fertilisers.

The opening of the Strait of Hormuz is a very welcome move for global energy security, Doval said, addressing a meeting of NSAs of BRICS nations, as quoted by PTI news agency.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ghadir Nezamipour and other top BRICS security officials attended the meeting chaired by Doval.

In his televised opening remarks at the BRICS NSAs meeting, Doval also voiced concerns over non-traditional threats saying they have transcended national borders and underlined the need for developing systems to deal with the challenges.

(With inputs from agencies)