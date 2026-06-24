Air India Delhi-Amritsar flight briefly crosses border into Pakistani airspace, authorities investigate

The airline said the incident has been reported to the relevant regulatory authorities and is currently under investigation.





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Air India confirmed that their flight travelling between Delhi and Amritsar entered Pakistani airspace. File image/PTI





An Air India flight en route from Delhi to Amritsar briefly entered Pakistani airspace during a go-around procedure near Amritsar airport on June 22, according to the airline.

According to Air India, the matter has been brought to the attention of aviation regulators, and an investigation is now underway.

“The crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on 22 June had marginally infringed on the Pakistan airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport. The incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally,” the airline said in a statement.

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Early information indicates that the aircraft was asked by ATC to remain in a holding pattern over 13 DME. Instead, it proceeded towards AAR, turned left, and inadvertently crossed the International Border, resulting in a brief entry into Pakistani airspace. The aircraft reportedly could not follow the controller’s instructions during the manoeuvre.

Air India added that the incident has been reported to the relevant regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally.

Air India did not disclose further details about the circumstances that led to the airspace infringement.

Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft

On June 17, Pakistan extended its airspace restrictions on Indian-registered aircraft for yet another month till July 24. The restrictions were first imposed in April 2025, a day after terrorists killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, leading to a stand-off between the two nuclear-powered countries, which culminated in a four-day military conflict.

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India has also slapped similar restrictions on Pakistani aircraft for using its airspace.”The ban on Indian aircraft — both civil and military — will remain in effect from 5:50 pm June 16 until 4:59 am July 24,” the Pakistan Airports Authority said in a notice issued on Wednesday.