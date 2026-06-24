Alia Bhatt on leading a women-led action film with Sharvari: 'We don't see this...'

For Alia Bhatt, one of the most exciting parts of Alpha was seeing two female characters at the centre of a big-budget action story.





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Alia Bhatt in Alpha (PC – Twitter)





Alia Bhatt is stepping into a new space with Alpha, and the actor says the film turned out to be one of the most exciting experiences of her career. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Alpha features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles and promises a big-screen action entertainer led by two women — something rarely seen in mainstream Indian cinema.

Opening up about the experience, Alia shared that she had an incredible time working on the film and enjoyed every day on set.

“I had such a good time making Alpha. It’s probably one of the most enjoyable experiences I’ve had on a film set,” Alia said. She explained that entering the world of large-scale action and adventure challenged her in completely new ways and made the journey even more rewarding.

For Alia, one of the most exciting parts of the film was seeing two female characters at the centre of a big-budget action story.

She said what made Alpha special was not just the action and scale but also the fact that women are leading the narrative. According to her, films like these are still uncommon, which made being part of the project even more exciting.

Calling Alpha “a celebration of attitude,” Alia described it as a complete popcorn entertainer designed for the big-screen experience.

The actor also praised the people behind the film and said the atmosphere on set made the shoot even more memorable. From the director and cast to the action team and crew members, she felt everyone shared the same excitement and energy for the project.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail, known for The Railway Men, Alpha is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3.