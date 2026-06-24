Chiranjeevi loses his cool at Ram Charan’s Peddi success event, gives reality check to fans- Watch Video

A celebratory atmosphere at the Peddi success event took an intense turn when Chiranjeevi made a strong remark to the gathering. The moment, now circulating widely online, has sparked discussions among fans about respect and crowd conduct at public events.





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Chiranjeevi schools fans at Peddi success event (PC: Twitter)





A grand celebration for Ram Charan’s Peddi turned unexpectedly serious for a brief moment when Megastar Chiranjeevi paused his speech during the success event. The atmosphere was filled with loud cheers and excitement as fans gathered to celebrate the film’s blockbuster run. However, repeated whistles and interruptions from the audience made it difficult for the veteran actor to continue his speech smoothly. What began as a celebratory address soon shifted into a firm reminder about audience behaviour at public gatherings. The moment quickly caught attention online as clips from the event began circulating widely.

Chiranjeevi interrupts speech and asks fans to behave

During the event held to celebrate Peddi’s success, Chiranjeevi was speaking about Ram Charan’s dedication and performance when sections of the crowd kept cheering loudly. The interruptions continued even as he tried to express his thoughts. At one point, he stopped speaking and addressed the audience directly. He asked them to remain calm and listen carefully to what was being said on stage. His tone became firm as he urged fans to show patience and respect during speeches.

He said, “Please wait a minute. Please listen responsibly. Whatever I am saying will motivate you. Please stand patiently. Thank you very much.” The message immediately brought attention back to the stage as the crowd settled down.

See viral video of Chiranjeevi schooling fan at Peddi success event

Chiranjeevi praises Ram Charan’s performance in Peddi

Once the audience became quieter, Chiranjeevi resumed his speech and spoke highly about Ram Charan’s role in Peddi. He described the performance as one of the strongest in the actor’s career and compared it with some of his earlier acclaimed films. He mentioned that films like Magadheera, Rangasthalam and RRR represent rare milestones in Ram Charan’s journey. According to him, Peddi adds another powerful performance to that list and arrived much sooner than expected after his previous successes.

The controversy related to Peddi

Following the release of Peddi, the film also became part of a wider online debate after some viewers and social media users raised concerns about the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyyamma. A section of the audience criticised certain scenes and camera choices, alleging that the focus on visuals overshadowed character depth.

Some online discussions also pointed to specific moments in the film involving Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s characters, which viewers described as uncomfortable or problematic. These reactions quickly spread across social media platforms, leading to heated debates about storytelling choices and representation.

Peddi box office performance

Despite the controversy, Peddi continues to perform strongly at the box office, the rural sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana follows the journey of an underdog athlete fighting for his community. According to trade reports, the film has collected Rs 236 crore net in India and Rs 332.02 crore worldwide gross. The film’s success has made it one of the biggest Telugu hits of the year and continues to draw audiences to theatres.