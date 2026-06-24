‘I accept we made mistakes’: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says NEET Re-Exam conducted successfully

Following allegations of a paper leak, the central government acted promptly to correct institutional lapses and successfully execute the NEET 2026 re-exam.





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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. File image/PTI





NEET Retest 2026: In a significant acknowledgment of administrative failures, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday admitted to past lapses in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2026. The Minister also mentioned that the past mistakes were corrected and NEET Retest was conducted successfully. For those unversed, the high-stakes medical entrance examination had been cancelled earlier following widespread allegations of a paper leak.

What Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on NEET re-examination?

In the recent development, Union Minister Pradhan emphasized that the central government acted promptly to rectify these systematic vulnerabilities, culminating in the successful execution of the subsequent NEET re-examination.

The minister underscored the central government’s commitment to the student community, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that the future of the students should not be compromised. To ensure institutional accountability, the government has announced the establishment of a dedicated fast-track court designed to expedite the trial process for cases related to examination malpractice.

Union Minister lauds state governments

Pradhan also lauded the collaborative efforts of all state governments in successfully organizing the fresh examination cycle. Moving forward, the administration has pledged stringent action against the “paper mafia” to prevent future breaches.

Also read: NEET-UG 2026 re-examination BIG update: Good news for students as NTA releases re-exam city intimation slip

Addressing the widespread anxiety among candidates, the minister urged aspirants and their families to “be positive and believe in the country’s system,” reiterating that systemic corrections have successfully put the process back on track.

Telegram restored on Play Store in India after week-long block

In a related development, the messaging platform Telegram on Tuesday returned to the Google Play Store after the government temporarily blocked access to the messaging platform across India as a precautionary measure because of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

Also read: NEET-UG 2026: What is NTA’s ‘Zero Trust Architecture’ for securing exam question papers? Here’s what NTA is planning

The government had ordered the temporary blocking of Telegram from June 16 to 22 following a request from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which alleged that the platform was being used by organised cheating rackets to mislead and defraud candidates appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination held on June 21.

Meanwhile, the centre’s decision to disable Telegram’s message-editing feature will remain in force till June 30. However, the app remained unavailable on Apple’s App Store.

(With inputs from agencies)