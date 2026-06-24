ILS Hospitals, Dum Dum Helps NEET Aspirant Realize Her Dream After Complex Trauma SurgeryILS Hospitals, Dum Dum Helps NEET Aspirant Realize Her

2026: ILS Hospitals, Dum Dum has helped script an inspiring
story of resilience and hope by enabling 18-year-old NEET aspirant Ms Shrishti
Dubey from Liluah, Howrah, to appear for the NEET UG examination on June 21,
barely a week after she underwent a complex life-saving surgery, under Dr. Samarth
Acharya, Consultant Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon and Dr. Priyanka
Maitra Karak, Consultant Cardiac Anesthesiologist, following a severe road
accident.
Through timely medical intervention, advanced critical care, and the dedicated efforts
of a multidisciplinary team, ILS Hospitals, Dum Dum played a pivotal role in her
recovery, helping her overcome life-threatening injuries and pursue her dream of
becoming a doctor despite overwhelming odds.
Shrishti had been preparing for the NEET re-examination. However, on the morning
of 14 th June, 2026, her dreams were nearly shattered when a speeding heavy vehicle
struck her, causing catastrophic injuries. She suffered multiple fractures, including
nine broken ribs, a torn left lung, a severed left main bronchus (windpipe), a
fractured shoulder, and severe facial injuries.
At ILS Hospitals, Dum Dum, a multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Samarth Acharya,
Consultant Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon and Dr. Priyanka Maitra Karak,
Consultant Cardiac Anesthesiologist, performed the complex eight-hour emergency
surgery to save her life. The procedure involved repairing her severed airway,
removing damaged lung tissue and stabilizing seven fractured ribs.
“Shrishti’s injuries were among the most severe trauma cases we have encountered.
Immediate intervention was critical. Her recovery has been remarkable and reflects
not only medical teamwork but also her extraordinary determination”, said Dr.
Samarth Acharya, Consultant Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon.
Following the surgery, Shrishti’s recovery surpassed expectations. She regained
consciousness within 36 hours, began walking on the third day, and soon resumed
studying for her examination. Her treatment and rehabilitation involved a dedicated
multidisciplinary team including Dr. Mrinmoy Mitra (Pulmonology), Dr. Salil Mallik
(Plastic Surgery), Dr. Mridul Tantia (GI Surgery) and Dr. Suresh Kejriwal
(Orthopedics). Despite her condition, Shrishti remained resolute. From her hospital
bed, she repeatedly expressed her determination to appear for the examination.
Recognizing her firm commitment to appear for the examination, ILS Hospitals, Dum
Dum worked closely with her family, examination authorities and law enforcement
agencies to facilitate her participation in the exam. Given her critical medical
condition and the need for continuous support during transit from the hospital to the
examination centre near the airport, a coordinated effort was undertaken involving
the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, Bidhannagar Police
Commissionerate and Kolkata Police. The authorities arranged a special Green
Corridor and provided police escort services throughout the journey to ensure her
safe and timely passage.
ILS Hospitals, Dum Dum also expresses its sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble
Education Minister of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and all concerned officials for
their prompt support and compassionate intervention in helping facilitate Shrishti’s
appearance in the NEET UG examination despite her critical medical condition. Their
encouragement, understanding and swift coordination with the concerned authorities
played a vital role in ensuring that a deserving student did not lose an important
opportunity because of an unforeseen tragedy.
On June 21, accompanied by a nursing team and supported by supplemental
oxygen, Shrishti reached the examination centre at Binodini Girls’ School around
11:45 AM and successfully appeared for the NEET UG examination without any
complications.
Overwhelmed with emotion, Shrishti’s father, Mr. Shreeram Shiwji Dubey, expressed
his gratitude to the medical team, saying, “The doctors and caregivers at ILS
Hospitals, Dum Dum gave my daughter a second chance at life. Despite everything
she went through, she never gave up on her dream. We will always be grateful for
the care and support we received.”
Shrishti’s remarkable journey from a critical care unit to an examination hall within a
week stands as a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the
impact of timely, expert medical intervention.