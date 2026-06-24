ILS Hospitals, Dum Dum Helps NEET Aspirant Realize Her Dream After Complex Trauma SurgeryILS Hospitals, Dum Dum Helps NEET Aspirant Realize Her

2026: ILS Hospitals, Dum Dum has helped script an inspiring

story of resilience and hope by enabling 18-year-old NEET aspirant Ms Shrishti

Dubey from Liluah, Howrah, to appear for the NEET UG examination on June 21,

barely a week after she underwent a complex life-saving surgery, under Dr. Samarth

Acharya, Consultant Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon and Dr. Priyanka

Maitra Karak, Consultant Cardiac Anesthesiologist, following a severe road

accident.

Through timely medical intervention, advanced critical care, and the dedicated efforts

of a multidisciplinary team, ILS Hospitals, Dum Dum played a pivotal role in her

recovery, helping her overcome life-threatening injuries and pursue her dream of

becoming a doctor despite overwhelming odds.

Shrishti had been preparing for the NEET re-examination. However, on the morning

of 14 th June, 2026, her dreams were nearly shattered when a speeding heavy vehicle

struck her, causing catastrophic injuries. She suffered multiple fractures, including

nine broken ribs, a torn left lung, a severed left main bronchus (windpipe), a

fractured shoulder, and severe facial injuries.

At ILS Hospitals, Dum Dum, a multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Samarth Acharya,

Consultant Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon and Dr. Priyanka Maitra Karak,

Consultant Cardiac Anesthesiologist, performed the complex eight-hour emergency

surgery to save her life. The procedure involved repairing her severed airway,

removing damaged lung tissue and stabilizing seven fractured ribs.

“Shrishti’s injuries were among the most severe trauma cases we have encountered.

Immediate intervention was critical. Her recovery has been remarkable and reflects

not only medical teamwork but also her extraordinary determination”, said Dr.

Samarth Acharya, Consultant Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon.

Following the surgery, Shrishti’s recovery surpassed expectations. She regained

consciousness within 36 hours, began walking on the third day, and soon resumed

studying for her examination. Her treatment and rehabilitation involved a dedicated

multidisciplinary team including Dr. Mrinmoy Mitra (Pulmonology), Dr. Salil Mallik

(Plastic Surgery), Dr. Mridul Tantia (GI Surgery) and Dr. Suresh Kejriwal

(Orthopedics). Despite her condition, Shrishti remained resolute. From her hospital

bed, she repeatedly expressed her determination to appear for the examination.

Recognizing her firm commitment to appear for the examination, ILS Hospitals, Dum

Dum worked closely with her family, examination authorities and law enforcement

agencies to facilitate her participation in the exam. Given her critical medical

condition and the need for continuous support during transit from the hospital to the

examination centre near the airport, a coordinated effort was undertaken involving

the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, Bidhannagar Police

Commissionerate and Kolkata Police. The authorities arranged a special Green

Corridor and provided police escort services throughout the journey to ensure her

safe and timely passage.

ILS Hospitals, Dum Dum also expresses its sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble

Education Minister of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and all concerned officials for

their prompt support and compassionate intervention in helping facilitate Shrishti’s

appearance in the NEET UG examination despite her critical medical condition. Their

encouragement, understanding and swift coordination with the concerned authorities

played a vital role in ensuring that a deserving student did not lose an important

opportunity because of an unforeseen tragedy.

On June 21, accompanied by a nursing team and supported by supplemental

oxygen, Shrishti reached the examination centre at Binodini Girls’ School around

11:45 AM and successfully appeared for the NEET UG examination without any

complications.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Shrishti’s father, Mr. Shreeram Shiwji Dubey, expressed

his gratitude to the medical team, saying, “The doctors and caregivers at ILS

Hospitals, Dum Dum gave my daughter a second chance at life. Despite everything

she went through, she never gave up on her dream. We will always be grateful for

the care and support we received.”

Shrishti’s remarkable journey from a critical care unit to an examination hall within a

week stands as a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the

impact of timely, expert medical intervention.