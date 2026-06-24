A 21-year-old woman and her parents allegedly died by suicide in Karnataka’s Mysuru district on Monday, days before her wedding, after a man she had earlier rejected reportedly sent her private photos to her fiance.





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Private pics, one-sided love and suicide: Man sends woman’s photos to fiance, she and her parents consume poison and left… | Image: Representative





Mysuru Shocker: A shocking and tragic incident has surfaced from Karnataka where a wedding preparation turned into a tragedy after a 21-year-old woman and her parents allegedly died by suicide on Monday. The victim and her family consumed poison days before the wedding after a man, whom the woman had rejected earlier, sent her private photos to her fiance.

What Exactly Happened?

Rakshita was engaged and was about to get hitched on June 24 but due to some circumstances, she took an extreme step with her parents and died by consuming poison. Ullas Gowda, due to personal enmity, sent her private photos to her fiance days before their marriage.

Notably, Ullas had earlier proposed Rakshita in front of her parents and got rejected. He continued to harass the 21-year-old.

Family Warned Man And Deleted Woman’s Private Photos From His Phone

On June 21, the victim’s parents called the accused and his parents to their house. They warned him to delete Rakshita’s photos. A police officer told news agency PTI that the victim’s family got some photos and messages deleted from the accused’s phone.

Private Photos Sent To Fiancé Led To Escalation

However, the accused had allegedly retained some photos of the victim and sent them to her fiance as soon as he reached his home.

This angered the groom and his family, who quickly arrived at the woman’s house in Kempainahundi village and questioned them about the photos.

Family Allegedly Died By Suicide, Blamed Man In Note

Filled with shame and grief, Rakshita and her parents allegedly consumed poison at their home. According to the police, the family led a suicide note in which they blamed Ullas for their deaths.

Gowda has been on the run since the incident. Police have lodged a case of abetment of suicide against the accused a manhunt is on to nab him.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.