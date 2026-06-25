IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women T20 World Cup 2026 Match No 23 Live Streaming Info: When, Where, How to Watch

IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women T20 World Cup 2026 Match No 23 Live: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India face Bangladesh in a must-win clash to keep hopes of qualifying for semifinals alive at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.





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Team India opener Smriti Mandhana at a training session in Manchester on Wednesday. (Source: X)





IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women T20 World Cup 2026 Match No 23 Live: India women cricket team have their backs against the wall after a loss to South Africa in their last match and must win their next game against Bangladesh Women team in match no. 23 of the ICC Women T20 World Cup 2026 to keep their slender hopes of qualifying for the semifinals alive at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Thursday.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indians team currently have 4 points – level with South Africa – but will face Bangladesh and former world champions Australia in their remaining two matches. The Proteas, on the other hand, have their remaining games against Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

Even if Team India beat Bangladesh convincingly on Thursday, their path to the last four stages is not guaranteed unless they somehow find a way to defeat Australia on Sunday. Indian opener Shafali Verma was cautious before the game against Bangladesh and harped on the fact that they can’t take any opposition lightly.

“We can’t take any team lightly. They also came here to show good cricket … we all know we have to win two games but we’ll go game by game. We’ll try to give our best cricket tomorrow and just win that game,” Shafali said in the pre-match press conference in Manchester on Wednesday.

The Indians are taking it one game at a time after the six-wicket loss against South Africa in the last match. “When we go through bad days, the morale of the players will be down. But the next day, we all know that we have to come together and motivate each other,” Shafali said.

“We spoke about it in the huddle yesterday. We know these are crucial games, but we will back each other. We are taking it day by day … we had a lot of thoughts about staying in the present. Everyone is very mature. Everyone has played a lot of cricket,” she added.

Indians will definitely be the strong favourites in the clash thanks to their massive edge in head-to-head record with 20 wins as compared to only 3 losses to Bangladesh so far.

Harmanpreet Kaur could consider bringing in Radha Yadav in place of leg-spinner Prema Rawat, who proved to be expensive vs South Africa after conceding 21 runs in 2 overs on her debut. Kranti Gaud could also find a way back into the team in place of Arundhati Reddy.

Here are all the details about India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 23…

When is India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 23 going to take place?

The India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 23 will start on Thursday, June 25.

Where is India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 23 going to take place?

The India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 23 will be held at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

What time will India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 23 start?

The India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 23 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 23 on TV in India?

The India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 23 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 23 in India?

The India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 23 will be available for livestreaming on JioStar website and app in India.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 23 Predicted 11

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia/Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud/Arundhati Reddy, Nandani Sharma, N Shree Charani

Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla