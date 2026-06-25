Prahaar teaser: Rajkummar Rao steps into Ujjwal Nikam shoes to lead prosecution against Ajmal Kasab

Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story teaser – Rajkummar Rao transforms into prosecutor in intense courtroom drama based on Ajmal Kasab trial.





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Rajkummar Rao in Prahaar (PC – YouTube)





Actor Rajkummar Rao has unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, giving audiences a first glimpse into what looks like one of the most intense performances of his career. The makers released the teaser on social media with the caption, “When justice needed a voice, one man became its Prahaar.” The film is set to release in cinemas on August 7, 2026. The teaser introduces Rajkummar in a completely transformed avatar as renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. From his appearance and body language to the way he speaks Marathi in the promo, the actor appears to have undergone a major transformation for the role.

The film focuses on one of the most important chapters of Nikam’s career – the courtroom trial of Ajmal Kasab following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Through this story, Prahaar aims to show the legal battle that became one of the most closely followed cases in India.

Packed with emotional moments, sharp courtroom exchanges and powerful dialogue, the teaser hints at a gripping legal drama with Rajkummar leading the narrative.

Watch the Prahaar Teaser:



Directed by Avinash Arun, the film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Tarun Sharma in important roles.

Interestingly, Prahaar also marks Rajkummar Rao’s return to the lawyer space after Shahid, the film that earned him the National Award and remains one of his most appreciated performances.

Apart from Prahaar, Rajkummar will also be seen in Dada, a biopic based on cricket legend Sourav Ganguly and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story arrives in theatres on August 7, 2026.