Venezuela Earthquake: PM Modi extends heartfelt condolences to people of Venezuela, says ‘India stands ready to extend all possible assistance’

The prime minister said that India prays for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. “India stands ready to extend all possible assistance,” he said.







Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/venezuela-earthquake-prime-minister-narendra-modi-us-nicolas-maduro-recsue-opeation-cilia-flores-de-maduro-earthquake-news-united-states-drug-case-caracas-montalban-8456646/ Copy









PM Modi (File image)





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes jolt the country. PM Modi, in his X post, wrote, “Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela. On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones.”

The prime minister further added that India prays for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. “India stands ready to extend all possible assistance,” he said.