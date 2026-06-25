The Times of Bengal

Venezuela Earthquake: PM Modi extends heartfelt condolences to people of Venezuela, says ‘India stands ready to extend all possible assistance’

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The prime minister said that India prays for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. “India stands ready to extend all possible assistance,” he said.

Published: June 25, 2026, 10:17 AM IST






PM Modi, Delhi airport, NEET students, NEET UG re-examination, NEET UG re-exam, Narendra Modi, NEET candidates, West Bengal, Delhi, NTA

PM Modi (File image)


New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes jolt the country. PM Modi, in his X post, wrote, “Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela. On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones.”

The prime minister further added that India prays for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. “India stands ready to extend all possible assistance,” he said.


Read more:
Venezuela Earthquake: Ousted Venezuelan President Maduro sends message of solidarity from US prison, asks citizens to support rescue work



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