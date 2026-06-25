Who will Neymar’s Brazil face in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Check venue, date, TV timings, livestreaming and all details

Brazil will play their first FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout match at the NRG Stadium in Houston with their opponents yet to be decided.





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Brazil’s Neymar in action vs Scotland in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match. (Photo: IANS)





Five-time World Cup winners Brazil have secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 by topping Group C with a 3-0 win over Scotland in Miami on Wednesday. They will now be heading to the NRG Stadium in Houston for their first knockout game of the tournament on Monday, June 29.

The table toppers from Group C (C1) are set to take on second-placed team from Group F (F2), according to the schedule drawn out by FIFA before the tournament. The final standings of Group F will be decided after the matches on Thursday.

Currently, the second place is occupied by Japan, who have 4 points like table-toppers Netherlands but are only behind them based on goal-difference. The ‘Blue Samurai’ are scheduled to take on Sweden in their final Group F match at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas on Thursday.

If Japan beat Sweden, they will move up to 7 points from 3 matches. To avoid facing Neymar and Vinicius Jr’s Brazil, they will have to hope that the Dutch lose their final Group F clash against Tunisia at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City also on Thursday.

In that scenario, Netherlands will finish in second place with 4 points. If both matches end in a draw, then Japan will remain in second place while the Netherlands will end the league stages in top spot.

Sweden can also qualify for the knockouts by beating Japan on Thursday. They are currently one point behind Netherlands and Japan. A win for the Swedish side will take them to 6 points. If Japan and Netherlands both lose their matches, then Sweden will move to No. 1 position and Netherlands will have to face Brazil after finishing in second place.

If Sweden and Netherlands win, then the Swedes will face Brazil in Round of 32 while Netherlands will top the Group. It is all to play for in Group F at the moment.

Here are all the details about Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match…

When will Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place on Monday, June 29.

Who will be Brazil’s opponents in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match?

Brazil’s opponents in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will be determined after final Group F games on Thursday. They can face either Netherlands, Sweden of Japan in the next round.

What time will Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match kick off?

The Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will kick off at 1030pm IST.

Where will Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston.

How can I watch Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match LIVE on TV in India?

The Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match live streaming in India?

The Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.