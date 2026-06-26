BIG boost for Zee Entertainment before FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts, top brands like Lenovo, Adidas and Jaguar sign up

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited has reported strong advertiser momentum as the FIFA World Cup 2026 enters the Round of 32 knockout stage. Leading brands like Lenovo, Ceat, Jaguar Land Rover, Adidas, Zydus, and JBL have newly joined the tournament’s advertising roster.

They join existing major sponsors, including Co-Presenting Sponsor Mahindra, Co-Powered by Sponsor Diageo, Apple, and Pernod Ricard.

Advertisers are utilizing ZEEL’s integrated television and digital ecosystem, which includes Unite8 Sports channels and the Zee 5 streaming platform.

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This setup provides various consumer touchpoints such as live matches, highlights, multi-language studio programming, and post-match analysis featuring former football players and experts. The broad coverage has allowed brands to run customized, outcome-led campaigns across both linear and digital formats.

The tournament has achieved an omni-platform unique reach of over 300 million viewers. Zee 5 is successfully handling millions of concurrent users, while Unite8 Sports 2 has claimed the top position among all English sports channels in India.

The excitement from the group stages has driven a fresh wave of commercial interest. Zee is currently seeing healthy demand from additional brands looking to secure ad spots for the upcoming knockout phases, including the Round of 32 (running from June 28 to July 3), the Round of 16 (running from July 4 to July 7), and the final stages of the competition.

Sandeep Mehrotra, Chief Operating Officer of Advertisement Revenue at Zee, stated that the company remains focused on delivering targeted marketing solutions that bring measurable value to brand partners regardless of their investment sizes.

“The FIFA World Cup has consistently demonstrated its ability to bring together highly engaged audiences at scale, and the momentum we have witnessed over the past few weeks has further strengthened advertiser confidence,” Sandeep Mehrotra said.

He also noted that the tournament’s scale has successfully sustained high viewer engagement and built advertiser confidence heading into the final matches.

“Our focus has been on delivering bespoke, outcome-led solutions that enable brands across categories and investment levels to participate meaningfully in the tournament. The response has been encouraging, with several new brands coming on board and continued interest from advertisers looking to leverage the excitement around the knockout stages. We remain committed to creating impactful opportunities that deliver measurable value for our partners,” Sandeep Mehrotra concluded.