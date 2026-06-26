India vs Ireland 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make record-breaking debut today

India vs Ireland 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score: Shreyas Iyer will make his full-time captaincy debut in first game of two-match series against Ireland at Belfast on Friday.





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India vs Ireland 1st T20 is set to take place in Belfast on Friday. (Image: AI)





India vs Ireland 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score: Team India will begin a two-match T20I series against Ireland at the Civil Service Club ground in Belfast on Friday. The game will be T20I captaincy debut for Shreyas Iyer, who has replaced Suryakumar Yadav after the T20 World Cup 2026 title win.

The game could have special significance with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to become youngest-ever Indian debutant at the age of 15 years and 91 days. The youngest-ever male cricketer to play for Team India was Sachin Tendulkar, who played his first Test vs Pakistan in Karachi in 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days.

It will be interesting to see who will Sooryavanshi, who was the youngest winner of Orange Cap in IPL 2026 with 776 runs at a strike-rate of 237.3, will replace in the playing 11. India could see another debutant with Prince Yadav in contention to play his first T20I for India after making ODI debut earlier this month.

India vs Ireland 2026 1st T20I match Predicted 11

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma/ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi/Prasidh Krishna/ Prince Yadav

Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Ben Calitz, Gareth Delaney, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Matt Holard, Reuben Williams, Jai Moondra

India vs Ireland 2026 1st T20I Match Live Scores and Updates HERE –