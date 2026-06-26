The Times of Bengal

India vs Ireland 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make record-breaking debut today

Posted on by admintob


India vs Ireland 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score: Shreyas Iyer will make his full-time captaincy debut in first game of two-match series against Ireland at Belfast on Friday.

Updated: June 26, 2026, 4:19 PM IST






India vs Ireland

India vs Ireland 1st T20 is set to take place in Belfast on Friday. (Image: AI)




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