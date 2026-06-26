Ram Mandir donation row: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resign from Ram Temple Trust; 8 arrested

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and Anil Mishra, a trustee, have resigned from their positions, as per the Director of Information, government of Uttar Pradesh.





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Ram Mandir donation row: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resigns from Ram Temple Trust; 8 arrested(Photo Credit: File)





Ram Mandir donation row: In a major development, Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and Anil Mishra, a trustee, have resigned from their positions on Friday, as per the Director of Information, government of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, all eight people named in the FIR over alleged embezzlement of donations and offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya have been arrested. The arrests followed registration of an FIR over charges of pilferage at the grand temple. The case stemmed from a formal complaint filed by Shri Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and Anil Mishra, a trustee, have resigned from their positions: Director of Information, UP Govt pic.twitter.com/bmsnb2yFh6 — IANS (@ians_india) June 26, 2026

Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu are the eight accussed that have been arrested.