Delhi-NCR Monsoon: When will the monsoon arrive in Delhi-NCR? The Meteorological Department has released a new update. Relief from the heat will be available soon.





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Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? IMD gives update on monsoon arrival – Check weather forecast for Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon | Image: ANI





Delhi Weather: Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), who are dealing with summer heat, are about to experience some relief in the coming days. However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has clarified that the capital city may have to wait longer for the monsoon to arrive. The rainy season is expected to arrive in Delhi in the first week of July. Earlier, the weather department announced the monsoon’s arrival on June 27. However, pre-monsoon activities will continue in the region, bringing light rain and thunderstorms, which will bring the overall mercury level a bit down.