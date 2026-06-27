India's Only SDG Lions Shortlist at Cannes 2026 Comes from a Grassroots Education Movement in Bihar

In a significant moment for India’s social impact ecosystem, Mothers of Courage – Shifting Societal Norms, One Conversation at a Time, a project documenting a grassroots movement for girls’ education in Bihar through a powerful film, has earned India’s only shortlist in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Lions category at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026.

From the villages of Bihar to the global stage at Cannes—celebrating the courage of mothers transforming girls’ education



The project, submitted by Bengaluru-based organisations Mantra Social Services and ShikshaLokam, both part of the broader Shikshagraha movement, stands alongside some of the world’s most impactful campaigns driving measurable social change.



The recognition places a community-led education initiative from rural Bihar on one of the world’s most prestigious stages for creativity and impact.



At the heart of the project is the Shiksha Chaupal, a community engagement model developed through years of grassroots work that brings together mothers, fathers, youth and local leaders to openly discuss the barriers preventing girls from completing their education. Through collective dialogue and public pledges, communities commit to ensuring girls remain in school and are protected from child marriage.



To date, the initiative has facilitated more than 28,000 community gatherings across 14 districts in Bihar, mobilising over 800,000 citizens around girls’ education and gender equality.



The eight-minute documentary Mothers of Courage, directed by Vandana R and produced by Butterfly Effect Media, chronicles these conversations and the women leading change within their communities.



“The women featured in this film are not activists in the conventional sense. They are mothers and mothers-in-law who chose to challenge deeply entrenched social norms — some fighting for their daughters, others breaking convention to send their daughters-in-law back to school,” said Khushboo Awasthi, Co-founder of Mantra4Change and Chief Curator, Shikshagraha.



“This recognition belongs to them and to the thousands of communities across Bihar that have demonstrated how collective action can create lasting change. To see that work acknowledged on a global platform like Cannes Lions is both humbling and encouraging.”



The Sustainable Development Goals Lions category recognises work that advances the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through demonstrable social impact. The category is among the festival’s most competitive, with a strong emphasis on measurable outcomes and real-world change.



For director Vandana R, the power of the film lay in documenting an existing movement rather than creating a narrative around it.



“Everything audiences see in Mothers of Courage emerged from real conversations taking place in villages across Bihar,” she said. “Our role was simply to listen, observe and document. The courage and conviction came from the women themselves.”



The shortlist adds to a growing list of recognitions for the project, including the Best Inspirational Film award at the Los Angeles Film Awards 2026 and a Silver at the ABBY Awards 2026 in the Sustainable Development Goals category.



For Shikshagraha, the recognition highlights the growing visibility of community-led approaches to public education reform and gender equality.



Championed by S.D. Shibulal (Co-founder and Former CEO of Infosys) and Bengaluru-based non-profits ShikshaLokam and Mantra4Change, Shikshagraha works with more than 30 partner organisations across 16 states to strengthen public education systems and improve outcomes for children in government schools.



About Shikshagraha

Shikshagraha is a people-powered movement to improve all 1 million public schools in India, so that every child experiences enriching learning and is ready for the future.



Real change begins with the child at the centre — their learning, confidence, well-being, and aspirations, and with those closest to the child. The movement enables parents, women and youth to demand and support quality education, and equips teachers, school leaders, and officials with tools for micro-improvements towards systemic change.



Currently, 30+ civil society, industry and philanthropic partners in the Shikshagraha network are collectively strengthening 1,17,000+ schools across 35 districts across 16 states & UTs. This includes enabling education leaders to lead need-based school improvements and amplifying women, youth and community participation in the public education system.



Shikshagraha works towards improving schools where the need is greatest, supports leadership on the ground, and shifts the norms that hold education back. Through visible practice change and collective action by communities, governments, civil society, and markets, it reimagines what public schools can and must deliver.



Visit shikshagraha.org/ for more details.