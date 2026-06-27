Now, get your Tatkal Passport delivered to your home in 3 days; entire process explained step-by-step

Under the Government of India’s Tatkal Passport scheme, you can get a passport made much faster than through the standard process.





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New Delhi: If you need to travel abroad urgently and do not have a passport, there is no need to worry. Under the Government of India’s Tatkal Passport scheme, you can get a passport made much faster than through the standard process. In many cases, provided the application and documents are in order, the passport is issued within 1 to 3 working days. However, the final timeframe depends on your documents and the processing involved.

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Getting Tatkal Passports Made Easier



What is a Tatkal Passport?

Under the Tatkal scheme, passport applications are processed on a priority basis. This facility is designed for individuals who require a passport quickly for employment, education, medical emergencies, or overseas travel.

Documents Required For A Tatkal Passport

Aadhaar Card PAN Card Voter ID or Driving License Electricity Bill Bank Passbook Proof of Date of Birth Recent passport-sized photograph

What Is The Fee For A Tatkal Passport?

New 36-page passport: Rs 3,500

New 60-page passport: Rs 4,000

How To Apply For A Tatkal Passport?

Visit the Passport Seva Portal. Create an account and log in. Select the ‘Apply for Fresh Passport’ option. Fill out the application form and select the ‘Tatkal’ category. Upload the required documents. Pay the fee online. Book an appointment at the nearest Passport Seva Kendra. Visit the center on the scheduled date with your documents and complete the biometric process.

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How Long Does It Take To Receive The Passport?

If all documents are found to be correct and there are no discrepancies in the application, a Tatkal passport is usually delivered within 1 to 3 days. In some cases, the passport is issued first, and police verification is conducted subsequently.