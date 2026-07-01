Good news for residents of Uttar Pradesh as Modi govt clears Kanpur-Kabrai highway

Modi government approves the 117.7 km Kanpur–Kabrai greenfield highway project to boost Uttar Pradesh connectivity.





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New Delhi: In a significant good news for the residents of Uttar Pradesh, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of a 117.7 km Kanpur–Kabrai access-controlled greenfield highway. Formed as a key segment of the Bhopal–Kanpur Economic Corridor under the National Highways Programme, this crucial four-lane highway will feature structural designs allowing for future expansion to six lanes. The major infrastructure development aims to significantly boost regional connectivity and streamline freight movement across the economic corridor. Here are all the details you need to know about the Kanpur–Kabrai project.

Who will build the Kanpur-Kabrai section of National Highway 34?

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will implement the massive project, which involves a total investment of Rs 7,145.14 crore. According to an official statement, the project is structured under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT-toll) mode. As part of the comprehensive agreement, the mandate includes both the new greenfield construction and the ongoing operation and maintenance of the existing Kanpur–Kabrai section of National Highway 34 (NH-34).

How will Kanpur-Kabrai highway help Uttar Pradesh residents?

The project will provide seamless, high-speed connectivity between Kanpur and Kabrai, while strengthening onward connectivity to Sagar, Bhopal and other parts of Madhya Pradesh, thereby creating a modern access controlled economic corridor linking the industrial and commercial centres of Uttar Pradesh with mineral-rich, manufacturing and agricultural regions of Madhya Pradesh.

Designed for operating speeds of 80–100 kmph, the corridor will reduce travel time between Kanpur and Kabrai from 3.5 hours to 1.5 hours, while improving road safety, reducing vehicle operating costs and facilitating efficient movement of passenger and freight traffic, the statement said.

“The project will also provide strategic connectivity with NH-34, NH-35, the Bundelkhand Expressway, Kanpur Ring Road, and State Highways SH-46, SH-91, SH-10B and SH-42, thereby strengthening integration with the regional highway network,” said the statement.

The corridor further strengthen connectivity to the Kabrai mining belt, improving the movement of minerals, industrial goods, construction materials and agricultural produce, thereby enhancing logistics efficiency, supply chain resilience and regional economic development.

The project is expected to generate approximately 11,188 direct and 13,985 indirect person-days of employment per lane per km during construction and is projected to carry an annual average daily traffic of about 18,069 passenger car units by FY 2028, underscoring its long-term economic, logistics and transport significance.

(With inputs from agencies)