Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai, leading to widespread waterlogging, traffic disruption and multiple trees fall incidents. Heavy rains also affected local train services. Check IMD weather forecast here.





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Mumbai rain havoc: Severe waterlogging, fallen trees, potholes bring maximum city to halt, will schools be closed today? – Check weather forecast | Image: ANI





Mumbai Rain Havoc: The southwest monsoon has arrived in most parts of Maharashtra, and rains are lashing major cities, bringing much-needed respite from the heat. Mumbai is also witnessing continuous downpours, but apart from bringing respite from the heat and humidity, torrential rainfall has led to severe waterlogging in major parts of the city, especially in low-lying areas. Yesterday’s rainfall caused widespread waterlogging, traffic disruption and multiple tree-fall incidents.

Trees were uprooted in several areas, leading to traffic jams. An uprooted tree blocked a major road in the Andheri area, while several other areas, including BKC, witnessed severe waterlogging. Local train services have also been disrupted as rainwater inundated railway tracks.

Child Killed in Chembur

A child lost his life after a tree fell on him on June 30 in the Chembur area amid continuous rainfall. Severe waterlogging has also been reported in several parts of the area.

Harbour Line Disruption Leaves Thousands of Commuters Stranded

Daily commuters faced difficulty following a major disruption on the Harbour line, which disrupted train services for several minutes during the morning rush hour.

According to railway officials, Harbour line services were disrupted after an overhead equipment (OHE) wire broke between Nerul and Vashi due to overnight showers in Panvel. The snapped wire interrupted the main power supply to local trains. As a result, local train services from Panvel and Belapur towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus were suspended.