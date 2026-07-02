Cocktail 2 box office collection day 13: Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika’s film fails to hold momentum against Main Vaapas Aaunga’s

Cocktail 2 saw another dip in collections on day 13 despite its star-studded cast. Check out the film’s latest box office numbers, total earnings and how it is performing against Main Vaapas Aaunga.





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Cocktail 2 box office collection (PC: IMDb)





After a strong opening week, Cocktail 2 is beginning to lose steam at the Indian box office. The romantic comedy, led by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, started its theatrical run on a promising note with impressive weekend collections. However, as the second week progresses, the film has witnessed a noticeable decline in daily earnings. While it has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, the latest figures suggest that audience momentum is slowing down. At the same time, master of storytelling Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to enjoy a steady run, backed by positive word-of-mouth and consistent collections.

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 13

As per Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 1.40 crore net in India on day 13, registering a 24.3% drop from its day 12 collection of Rs 1.85 crore. The film was screened across 3,431 shows on Wednesday. With this, its total India net collection stands at Rs 88.15 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 105.10 crore. The film also added Rs 0.30 crore from overseas markets on day 13, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 29 crore. As a result, Cocktail 2 has now collected Rs 134.10 crore worldwide, maintaining a respectable global performance despite slowing domestic numbers.

Cocktail 2 day-wise India net box office collection

Day 1: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 2: Rs 16.25 crore

Day 3: Rs 17.75 crore

Day 4: Rs 6.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 6.75 crore

Day 6: Rs 5.25 crore

Day 7: Rs 4.25 crore

Week 1: Rs 70.50 crore

Day 8: Rs 4 crore

Day 9: Rs 4.25 crore

Day 10: Rs 4.40 crore

Day 11: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 12: Rs 1.85 crore

Day 13: Rs 1.40 crore

Although Cocktail 2 enjoyed an excellent opening weekend, its second-week collections have gradually declined. The sharp fall on day 13 reflects that the film is finding it difficult to maintain the momentum it built during its first week. Even so, crossing Rs 88.15 crore net in India within 13 days remains a solid achievement for the romantic comedy.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a stylish modern romantic comedy centred around a complicated love triangle. Shahid Kapoor Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna headline the film, which blends romance humour and emotional conflict against a contemporary backdrop.

Main Vaapas Aaunga continues its winning streak

While Cocktail 2 has slowed down, Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to perform strongly at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 4.50 crore on day 17, recording a 5.9% growth over its previous day’s collection of Rs 4.25 crore. The film was screened across 1,941 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 46.30 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 55.23 crore. Overseas, it earned another Rs 0.75 crore, pushing its overseas gross to Rs 15.65 crore and its worldwide gross collection to Rs 70.88 crore.

The occupancy report of Imtiaz Ali starrer

The film also reported an overall Hindi occupancy of 46.56% on day 17. Morning shows recorded 21.77% occupancy before climbing sharply during the afternoon to 60.23% and peaking at 65.15% in the evening. Night shows maintained a healthy 39.08% occupancy, highlighting the film’s strong audience demand throughout the day.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga is a heartfelt Partition-era drama starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. The emotional story explores themes of love family separation historical trauma and closure. Positive audience response and strong word-of-mouth have helped the film remain steady at the box office, allowing it to outperform newer releases during its theatrical run.