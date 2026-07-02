Delhi rains: Several parts of Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on Thursday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heatwave-like conditions in the national capital and its adjoining





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-monsoon-light-rains-bring-much-needed-relief-to-delhi-noida-ghaziabad-gurugram-faridabad-after-days-of-humid-weather-delhi-rains-imd-weather-8463217/ Copy









Delhi weather: Will it rain today? IMD forecasts thunderstorms, showers – Check forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad | Image: ANI





Delhi rains: Several parts of Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on Thursday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heatwave-like conditions in the national capital and its adjoining areas. Delhi has been experiencing hot and humid weather for the past few days. Although the temperatures are not always reaching extreme levels, the elevated humidity has pushed up the ‘feels-like’ temperature, leaving residents grappling with sticky and oppressive weather. When will it rain in Delhi? This question has been lingering in everyone’s minds.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the weather in Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky, with the possibility of a spell of light rain at many places and moderate rain at isolated places. The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph, which may reach up to 60 kmph during the morning and forenoon.

“Another spell of very light to light rain/thunderstorm/lightning/ gusty winds speed 40-50 kmph reaching to 60 kmph towards evening/night,” the weather department stated. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 32°C to 34°C and 22°C to 24°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be markedly below normal (-5.1°C or less) at many places, and the maximum temperatures will be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to 5.0°C) at most places over Delhi. IMD stated, “The predominant surface wind is likely to be from southeast direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 15 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will increase becoming up to 18 kmph from the east direction during the afternoon. The wind speed will decrease becoming up to 15 kmph from the east direction during evening and night.”

According to tFairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 2nd-7th July;

West Uttar Pradesh during 1st-2nd July; East Uttar Pradesh during 6th-7th July; East Rajasthan during 5th-7th July.

❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab on 1st July; West Uttar Pradesh

during 3rd-7th July; East Uttar Pradesh during 1st-5th July; West Rajasthan during 1st-7th July; East Rajasthan during

1st-4th July