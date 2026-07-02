IND-A Vs SL-A 2nd unofficial Test day 1: Sri Lanka pile up 288 runs as Sahan Arachchige shines with 83 not out

Skipper Sahan Arachchige led from the front with a resilient, unbeaten 83 to guide Sri Lanka A to a strong 288 for 5 at stumps on the opening day of the 2nd unofficial Test against India A in Galle.

On a slow pitch that offered little help to the bowlers, India A paceman Yash Thakur and off-spinner Saransh Jain were the pick of the regular bowlers, taking two wickets each, but Sri Lanka A largely controlled the narrative.

The home side’s opening pair, Pawantha Weerasinghe (39) and Sohan di Livera (28), laid a solid foundation by stringing together a 53-run partnership. Indian bowler Auqib Nabi found little joy with the new ball, allowing the openers to settle comfortably.

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The breakthrough came via Yash Thakur, who got left-handed Di Livera to edge a delivery straight to Devdutt Padikkal in the slip cordon. Weerasinghe seemed set to survive the entire morning session, but tall speedster Gurnoor Brar struck just minutes before the lunch break, finding an edge that was safely caught by India A captain and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

Sri Lanka A rebuilt through Nuwanidu Fernando (44) and Ashen Bandara (34), who combined for a crucial 57-run stand for the third wicket. Spinner Saransh Jain finally broke the partnership by getting Fernando caught by Padikkal. Shortly after, Thakur struck again using the older ball, removing Ashen Bandara to another catch by Jurel, reducing the hosts to 148 for 4.

However, any hopes of an Indian fightback were dashed by Arachchige and keeper Anjala Bandara. The duo anchored the innings with a brilliant 99-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Arachchige struck nine boundaries and a six during his 148-ball stay.

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While Jain eventually bowled the regular keeper Bandara for 42 late in the day, Arachchige ensured no further damage was done.

While Brar bowled with decent pace, India A’s biggest struggle came from leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari. Playing red-ball cricket after six years, Ansari looked thoroughly underprepared, frequently dropping the ball short and giving away 64 runs without a wicket. Sri Lanka A ended the day firmly in the driver’s seat.

IND-A Vs SL-A, 2nd unofficial Test: Playing XIs