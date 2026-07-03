Alpha box office prediction day 1: Can Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s action thriller beat Jigra’s opening record?

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha is generating strong pre-release buzz as trade experts predict its opening day numbers. Can the film surpass Jigra’s debut record? Here’s what industry trends suggest.





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alpha box office prediction day 1 (PC: IMDb)





Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s much-awaited spy action thriller Alpha finally hit theatres today as part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe, one of the biggest franchise setups in Indian cinema. The film, also starring Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, was expected to open on a strong note due to its franchise value and female-led action theme. However, early trends from the box office suggest a mixed start, with footfalls not matching pre-release expectations in many centres. While the buzz around the film was high last week, the opening day response has leaned more towards caution, with trade experts already revising their expectations downward as early occupancy data shows uneven growth across shows and regions.

Early box office performance of Alpha on Day 1

As per Sacnilk, Alpha is currently running across 5,886 shows and has managed to collect a net of Rs 5.45 crore (live figures) on its opening day. This takes its total India gross collection to Rs 6.43 crore and India net collection to Rs 5.45 crore, with final Day 1 numbers still being updated.

The overall occupancy trend shows a modest turnout throughout the day. Morning shows opened at 15.82%, followed by a dip in the afternoon at 9.92%. Evening shows improved slightly to 17.85%, while night shows recorded the best occupancy of the day at 19.69%. Despite the late surge, the overall occupancy remains on the lower side for a big franchise film.

Jigra comparison: Can Alpha beat it?

The comparison with Jigra has become inevitable as both films feature Alia Bhatt in lead roles. On its opening day, Jigra collected Rs 4.55 crore net across 5,779 shows, with a total India gross of Rs 5.46 crore. It also earned Rs 2 crore overseas, taking its worldwide total to Rs 7.46 crore. With Alpha currently standing at around Rs 5.45 crore net (live), it is slightly ahead of Jigra’s domestic opening. However, the gap is not wide enough to call it a clear win, especially since final numbers may fluctuate.

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is an intense action-thriller highlighting a sister’s fierce resolve. When Ankur (Vedang Raina) is wrongfully imprisoned abroad, Satya (Alia Bhatt) orchestrates a dangerous prison break. The film also stars Manoj Pahwa, Vivek Gomberr and Rahul Ravindran in crucial roles.

Box office prediction of Alpha and revised expectations

Before release, trade analysts had expected Alpha to open anywhere between Rs 6 crore to Rs 10 crore net, depending on word of mouth and advance bookings. Some optimistic projections even hinted at a stronger franchise boost due to its connection with the YRF Spy Universe. However, with slower-than-expected advance sales and mixed early audience response, predictions have now been revised. Industry insiders suggest that the final opening may settle between Rs 4.50 crore to Rs 6 crore net, depending on evening and night show turnout.

Will Alpha become a setback for YRF Spy Universe?

Despite being part of a blockbuster franchise that includes Pathaan, Tiger and War, Alpha is currently shaping up to be the weakest opening in the universe so far. While comparisons with superstar-led films may be unfair, the numbers indicate that the film has not fully capitalised on franchise momentum.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the first female-led spy thriller in the YRF Spy Universe. The film focuses on high-stakes espionage missions with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari leading the action. While expectations were high due to its scale and casting, the opening day performance suggests a cautious start at the box office.